Lian Li unveils new intuitive EDGE PSU series at Computex 2024

Lian Li showcased a new power supply design at Computex 2024 called the EDGE series, and it was so cool it earned itself a TweakTown award.

Computex 2024 has wrapped up, and Lian Li, just like every year, has some interesting new products to showcase.

Lian Li gave me a tour of their booth in Taipei and demoed to me their new EDGE power supply series, which has put a new spin on what could be the most unchanged aspect of a PC build - power supplies. Lian Li has implemented a new L-shaped design that enables much easier access to the PSU for cable connections. This change actually earned Lian Li a TweakTown award, as it was the much-needed change the PSU industry needed.

More specifically, the EDGE PSU series comes with an 80 Plus Platinum efficiency rating, with the EG850 being rated at 80 Plus Gold. As you can probably imagine, the entire series of new PSUs is fully modular and comes with sleeved cables and connectors. Additionally, Lian Li has implemented a 12VHPWR connector design. I was told on the showroom floor that some models will arrive in black and white color options, with the EG850 Mesh model launching soon in just black for $119.99, the 1300W model in black for $229.99, and $239.99 for white.

Furthermore, the 1000W variant will be priced at 189.99 for black and $199.99 for white. Lastly, the EG850 only arrives in black and will be priced at $149.99.

