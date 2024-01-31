Amazon can deliver cookies to you by drone in just 15 minutes

Amazon began delivering orders to customers in select areas in 2022, and now the company is celebrating its fastest drone delivery time during the fourth quarter of 2023.
The company outlined the delivery achievement on its website, where it also mentioned that it delivered more than 7 billion units to Prime members, either arriving on the same day or the next day. The 7 billion units were in total and not delivered by drones, but that area of delivery is expanding at Amazon, and we can expect more and more drones to be taking to the skies for fast delivery of relatively light products.
Currently, Amazon's drone delivery service is limited to College Station and Lockeford, California. Prime members in this area can request a drone delivery between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on specific days of the week. Despite the consistent challenge of weather, Amazon will be expanding its drone delivery service to new locations in the US, Italy, and the UK.
"At our facility in College Station, Texas, our fastest click-to-delivery time in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 15 minutes and 29 seconds for a box of Annie's Cocoa and Vanilla Bunny Cookies," wrote Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores
- Read more: Scientists claim they've discovered Amelia Earhart's plane wreckage
- Read more: NASA telescope photographs a cosmic bridge linking two galaxies
- Read more: NASA drops treasure trove of epic images snapped by world's most powerful space telescope
- Read more: H.P Lovecraft and Dead Space inspired underwater horror game gets new eerie trailer
- Read more: Unreal Engine 5 is powering the adaptation film of the Rogue Trooper comic
- Read more: Samsung's next foldables may be much cheaper if this rumor is true
- Read more: Extremely rare 'green flash' coming from Venus captured by a lucky photographer