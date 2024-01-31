Amazon can deliver cookies to you by drone in just 15 minutes

Amazon is upping its delivery service in select areas with speedy drone deliveries as the company announced it delivered cookies to someone in 15 minutes.

Amazon began delivering orders to customers in select areas in 2022, and now the company is celebrating its fastest drone delivery time during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The company outlined the delivery achievement on its website, where it also mentioned that it delivered more than 7 billion units to Prime members, either arriving on the same day or the next day. The 7 billion units were in total and not delivered by drones, but that area of delivery is expanding at Amazon, and we can expect more and more drones to be taking to the skies for fast delivery of relatively light products.

Currently, Amazon's drone delivery service is limited to College Station and Lockeford, California. Prime members in this area can request a drone delivery between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on specific days of the week. Despite the consistent challenge of weather, Amazon will be expanding its drone delivery service to new locations in the US, Italy, and the UK.