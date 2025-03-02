All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

Amazon's new Alexa+ announced: costs $19.99, free for Amazon Prime members

Amazon introduces Alexa+, the next-generation of Alexa that acts as your personal AI assistant, smarter, more conversational, and free with Prime.

Amazon's new Alexa+ announced: costs $19.99, free for Amazon Prime members
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Amazon has introduced Alexa+, a generative AI-powered voice assistant that surpasses previous capabilities. It offers conversational, proactive features, and can perform tasks like planning events, booking services, and managing smart devices. Alexa+ integrates with numerous APIs and is available for $19.99 monthly, included with Prime. Early access starts in March in the US.

Amazon has announced Alexa+, its new generative AI-powered Alexa voice assistant that has beaten Apple to the punch.

Amazon's new Alexa+ is conversational, proactive, capable of reason and inference, and can learn from context and your life. It is a big leap into the true AI assistant world, where Alexa+ can plan a date, book a restaurant, text your loved ones, create a travel itinerary and add it to everyone's calendar, read your study guide, and give you a test on the answers, remember your favorite foods and movies, as well as finding your smart devices and take action. Phew.

It's not just boasting a host of new AI abilities, but Alexa+ will now be better than everything it used to do, no longer having to use precise phrasing or constantly having to say "Alexa". In the place of Skills, Amazon now has Experts, which is Alexa's various large language models (LLMs) that smartly tap into deliver on your requests however you phrase them -- this includes ordering food, turning on lights, through to things like who has been at your door, and what to cook for dinner.

Amazon says that it has tens of thousands of integrations through APIs as well as new "agentic experiences" that let Alexa+ navigate and fill out annoying web forms, and do things like book a cleaner for your house, or a repairman. The company is also revamping its Alexa app which will house Alexa+ on your smartphone, and a new alexa.com website that you can use with the new AI assistant from your keyboard.

Amazon's new Alexa+ service costs $19.99 a month and is included with Prime memberships. It's not available to everyone just yet, with an early access program launching in late-March in the US only, to customers with an Echo Show 8, 10, 15, or 21. Amazon says that Alexa+ will be coming to other Echo devices like the Echo Buds and Echo Frames, and be compatible with Fire TVs and Fire tablets.

Photo of the Amazon Echo Show 10 HD Smart Display
Best Deals: Amazon Echo Show 10 HD Smart Display
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$249.99 USD
- -
Buy
$265.90 CAD
- -
Buy
$249.99 USD
- -
Buy
$249.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2025 at 2:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, aboutamazon.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles