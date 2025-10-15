Battlefield 6 players are riding drones by swinging the sledgehammer

Battlefield 6 players are using the sledgehammer to ride a drone up to extreme heights and then sniping opposition players from across the map.

Battlefield 6 has been released, and with the game in the hands of millions of players, nearly one million just on Steam, players are combining different mechanics and discovering exploits that the developers never found.

Exploits usually come with a negative connotation and the assumption that they are game-breaking by giving the user a massive advantage over their opponents. While that does occur in gaming quite regularly, this isn't one of those occasions, as this exploit is more humorous than it is useful, albeit it does result in kills.

Players have discovered that if you stand on top of a drone and repeatedly swing the sledgehammer at the drone while the drone is ascending, you will remain atop the drone, gaining a massive height advantage that can be utilized with a sniper rifle.

As showcased in the above clip, the player is repeatedly attacking an allied drone, causing it to gain altitude extremely quickly. The player then uses the height advantage to snipe a few enemies from more than 100 meters away. This exploit, while it does mean a player gains an unintended advantage on the opposition, likely won't result in a match being swayed one way or another.

With that being said, Battlefield 6 developers should definitely fix it, and I can only assume that, since I've seen a few of these clips floating around social media platforms, a hotfix for this is coming in very quickly. So, if you want to ride a drone before it's too late, you'd better jump into Battlefield 6 as soon as possible!