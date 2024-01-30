H.P Lovecraft and Dead Space inspired underwater horror game gets new eerie trailer

Deep Dark Sea, a horror game inspired by the godfather of horror, H.P Lovecraft, and is a mixture of Subnautica and Dead Space, has received a new trailer.

The newly announced underwater horror game Deep Dark Sea, powered by Unreal Engine 5, takes inspiration from Dead Space and Subnautica to deliver a truly unsettling experience while exploring the ocean floor.

CEO and Founder at Corncrow Games AB, Patrik Hansson, has recently shared a teaser trailer for a new underwater horror experience. Deep Dark Sea is a scarily atmospheric deep sea game that rivals the fear of the ocean players have burnt into them thanks to the likes of games like Subnautica by Unknown Worlds. The teaser puts the player into the shoes of an underwater explorer as/ they walk the ocean floor.

The unnerving atmosphere and darkness surrounding the player build tension and fear, but the darkness is not all that is here to scare players into never swimming again. The trailer shows a giant crustacean rush the player as they fire some kind of weapon to dispatch the monstrous creature as well as stumbling across gigantic skeletons of long-dead deep sea creatures, begging the question, what else is out there in the darkness?

It is stated that the game is inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, Jules Verne, and H.R. Giger and will deliver an experience that mixes the feelings of Dead Space, Subnautica, Zelda: The Wind Wake, Elden Ring, and Valhiem.

Although Deep Dark Sea is in the early stages of development, the teaser has gained a great amount of attention and, according to Patrik, will feature even more bone-chilling, breathtaking, monstrous creatures by the time it launches. This ominous, unsettling adventure has no set release at the time of writing, but I, for one, can't wait to experience it for myself when the time comes.