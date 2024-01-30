Unreal Engine 5 is powering the adaptation film of the Rogue Trooper comic

The director of Moon will be adapting a classic sci-fi war comic called Rogue Trooper in the form of an animated adventure powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Duncan Jones, director of the sci-fi film Moon, has long planned a movie adaptation of the sci-fi war comic series Rogue Trooper and, according to reports, has completed principal photography.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Little was known about the adaptation since its first tease was posted to Jones' Twitter back in 2018. The only information we had was it was to be written and directed by Jones. Now, for the first time in years, we have fresh information; according to a report from Variety, the feature film will be entirely CGI-animation created with Unreal Engine 5. Announced cast members include Mission: Impossible's Aneurin Barnard, Agent Carters Hayley Atwell, and Slow Horses' Jack Lowden.

The film will be based on a strip of the same name from the British anthology comic book series 2000 AD. The Rogue Trooper tells the story of 19, a pale-blue-skinned super-soldier fighting a brutal and relentless future war. 19 is the sole survivor of a horrific attack and must continue to fight to uncover the truth of who sold out himself and his comrades. Not alone in his fight, he is joined by the three minds of his killed squad, whose personalities are digitally preserved within his gun, helmet, and rucksack.

"2000 AD offers a very different flavor of comic action: Political and brutal at times, but always with a Pythonesque twinkle in the eye. Dredd (2012) was a taste of what 2000 AD has to offer and now we get to show the world another side of the beast. It is a genuine privilege to be given the opportunity to make Rogue Trooper," said Duncan Jones about the upcoming film

3

The film will be animated by Treehouse Digital, a UK-based production company that uses Unreal Engine 5 to develop animated features. Treehouse Digital already has short film experience under its belt with the 2021 feature The Well, Treaters in 2017, and Litterbugs in 2016.

The Well was their first experimental feature using Unreal Engine and had a positive reception upon its release. Epic's Unreal Engine 5 is an incredibly powerful tool in the video game industry and, in recent years, has proved its usefulness to the post-production of TV and movie development.

In other entertainment news, James Gunn has confirmed Milly Alcock, the actress who played Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon, will be playing Supergirl in Gunn's upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that's based on the DC comics run by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

Read more: James Gunn confirms Milly Alcock from House of the Dragon will play Supergirl

Furthermore, Madame Web is set to have the worst box office opening weekend for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, as the movie is tracking to earn between $25 million and $35 million. If that pans out, it would mark the lowest opening weekend yet for Sony's Spider-Man Universe. For those wondering, the current 1st placeholder for the worst box office opening weekend in Sony's Spider-Man Universe is just $39 million.