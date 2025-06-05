A humanoid robot delivering your Amazon order? Rumor suggests plans are already underway

Amazon is reportedly preparing to test robots that deliver packages, and has almost completed an indoor obstacle course that'll be used with prototypes.

Amazon is already working on humanoid robots that might eventually be used to deliver products to customers.

According to a report by The Information, the retail giant is already preparing to test these robots, according to an anonymous source familiar with Amazon's plans.

That testing involves an indoor obstacle course known as the 'humanoid park' where the robots can be let loose, and apparently this facility is nearly complete now, and testing will soon begin.

Reuters notes that it couldn't confirm this, but points out that just this week, Amazon has demonstrated how robots in its warehouses will be augmented with agentic AI. This will enable them to carry out multiple tasks, rather than being designed for a single purpose.

Amazon said:

"We're creating systems that can hear, understand and act on natural language commands, turning warehouse robots into flexible, multi-talented assistants."

On top of that, Amazon is also creating more advanced maps that leverage AI to provide more in-depth details on building shapes and where exactly to deliver a package for current human drivers.

Put two and two together, and it's easy enough to see that with such navigational advancements, along with upgraded robots, it isn't just drone deliveries that Amazon will be using in the future. It's easy enough to guess that, mind, but we were expecting this move to be further down the line - not that Amazon would be working on such systems already.

Amazon recently expanded its drones to cater for delivering smartphones, and other electronics with lithium-ion batteries, to customers, meaning if you want a new iPhone, you can have the device in less than an hour (in certain areas in the US).