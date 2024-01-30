NASA telescope photographs a cosmic bridge linking two galaxies

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has honed its instruments on a cosmic bridge linking two galaxies hundreds of thousands of light-years away.

Published
1 minute & 46 seconds read time

NASA has released an incredible new Hubble Space Telescope image that showcases a cosmic bridge linking two galaxies.

NASA telescope photographs a cosmic bridge linking two galaxies 26264
Open Gallery 3

The galaxy seen above is part of a galactic group called Arp 295, and what can be seen in the image is an incredible 250,000 light-year-long bridge of stars and gas that stretches between two galaxies, Arp 295a to Arp 295b. The galactic cluster imaged above is located 210 million light years from Earth and gives astronomers a peak into the future of our own Milky Way galaxy as it is anticipated that it will collide with the closest neighboring galaxy, Andromeda, in approximately 4 billion years.

So, how did this cosmic bridge form? Reports indicate that following the collision of the two Arp galaxies, they began to circle each other, with each's gravitational pull eventually drawing in the other and removing gas, dust, and stars. This process can take billions of years, and eventually, the galaxies merge, which forms an overall new shape for the now singular galaxy.

NASA telescope photographs a cosmic bridge linking two galaxies 26261
Open Gallery 3

Additionally, at the center of each of the galaxies is a supermassive black hole, which also merge together, forming one giant supermassive black hole. These blackholes spiral around each other, creating angular gravitational waves.

"The two spiral galaxies are approximately 2.5 million light-years away and are drawing together at a rate of around 671,000 miles per hour," per Space.com

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2024 at 8:54 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags