Samsung's next foldables may be much cheaper if this rumor is true

Samsung is rumored to adopt Inkjet printing technology to reduce costs on its foldable devices, enabling more people to purchase smartphones.

Samsung Display is rumored to adopt inkjet printing in an attempt for the smartphone manufacturer to cut costs on its foldable devices.

A report from The Elec states Samsung Display is currently preparing to use inkjet printing technology to create the bezels on its foldable devices, which would be a step away from the company's traditional means of making bezels on its devices Micro Dry Process Decoration (MDD). That process involves using a film that was later cut off to form the bezels, while inkjet printing could already have the bezels in place. For those who don't know, bezel films are placed between the OLED panel and the thin sheet of glass to protect the display.

Gizmochina explains that the switch to inkjet printing will enable Samsung to extract more frames from the original film compared to MDD while also simultaneously reducing manufacturing costs that could trickle down to the total price of Samsung's next foldable smartphones. Notably, Samsung is also rumored to be working on a much more affordable smartphone that is expected to be released alongside its next Galaxy Z series, which are currently priced at $999 (Flip) and $1,799 (Fold).

