Scientists claim they've discovered Amelia Earhart's plane wreckage

One of the greatest mysteries of all time, the disappearance of the American aviator Amelia Earhart, may have finally come to an end.

An ocean exploration company from South Carolina announced on Saturday that it has sonar images that may be evidence of famed aviator Amelia Earhart's plane wreckage.

According to reports from NPR and the Wall Street Journal, the team behind the sonar images is Deep Sea Vision, an ocean exploration company that says it made the discovery using an unmanned underwater drone paired with a 16-person crew that both scoured more than 5,200 square miles of ocean floor between Australia and Hawaii.

Notably, the team detected an airplane-shaped object on the seafloor approximately 100 miles off Howland Island, which is where Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan were scheduled to refuel but never arrived. Reports indicate that the images do resemble Earhart's aircraft, a Lockheed Electra, in not only shape but also size and tail. The famed disappearance of the aviator happened in 1937 while she was attempting to circumnavigate the globe, which would have made her the first female pilot to have flown around the world.

However, nearly 90 years later, no one has found any definitive proof of a plane wreckage or any bodies, making Earhart's disappearance one of the greatest, if not the greatest, aviation mysteries of all time. Deep Sea Vision plans to investigate the area further and ultimately provide definitive evidence of Earhart's plane. However, Earhart's supposed plane is located 16,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, meaning it is not exactly easily reachable.