GIGABYTE AORUS unveils new world first OLED gaming monitor at CES 2024

GIGABYTE AORUS has unveiled a world's first gaming monitor at CES 2024, showcasing the new AORUS FO32U2P and its impressive 80 Gbps bandwidth.

A new range of OLED gaming monitors was unveiled by GIGABYTE at CES 2024, and one, in particular, is a world first, according to the company.

GIGABYTE is expanding its gaming monitor offerings with a new line of OLED displays that range from 27 inches to 34 inches. The world's first display is the 32-inch AORUS FO32U2P, the first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor, pushing an impressive 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression. GIGABYTE states in its press release that this bandwidth is 2.5 times more than the previous generation DP 1.4 HBR3.

Additionally, the FO32U2P is a QD-OLED panel that features a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and a color gamut of 99% DCI-P3. Furthermore, GIGABYTE's world's first display features a 0.03ms GtG response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and GIGABYTE's proprietary AI-driven OLED Care technology that automatically conducts routine OLED maintenance, reducing burn-in.