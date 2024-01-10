GIGABYTE AORUS unveils new world first OLED gaming monitor at CES 2024

A new range of OLED gaming monitors was unveiled by GIGABYTE at CES 2024, and one, in particular, is a world first, according to the company.
GIGABYTE is expanding its gaming monitor offerings with a new line of OLED displays that range from 27 inches to 34 inches. The world's first display is the 32-inch AORUS FO32U2P, the first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor, pushing an impressive 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression. GIGABYTE states in its press release that this bandwidth is 2.5 times more than the previous generation DP 1.4 HBR3.
Additionally, the FO32U2P is a QD-OLED panel that features a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and a color gamut of 99% DCI-P3. Furthermore, GIGABYTE's world's first display features a 0.03ms GtG response time, a 240Hz refresh rate, and GIGABYTE's proprietary AI-driven OLED Care technology that automatically conducts routine OLED maintenance, reducing burn-in.
"The new OLED series lineup, spanning from 27 to 34 inches, up to 360Hz refresh rate, integrates cutting-edge specifications with exclusive tactical features to set new standards in gaming and multitasking experience," reads the press release
