Samsung unveils a companion guard dog robot powered by AI at CES 2024

Samsung has unveiled an update to its Ballie personal assistant robot, showcasing a new design that comes with a projector and AI capabilities.

Samsung gave us our first look at their spherical robot companion in the early days of 2020, pre-COVID, and this year at CES, they unveiled a new look at their updated little yellow friend.

The Korean tech giant took to the stage at CES for their press conference and showed off a look at the new and improved Ballie. A prototype for Ballie was shown way back in 2020, but this new and improved model seems to be larger and has a smoother exterior as well as some quirky features.

Samsung did not bring Ballie on stage but offered a proof-of-concept trailer. In the trailer, you can see Ballie remotely warning its owner that their dog is up to no good before refilling the dog food bowl and using its projector to distract the dog, seemingly following orders and communicating through a text message-like app.

Ballie will also be able to interact with Samsung smart home devices like lights and any other smart-powered devices and take calls. This new and improved version of the AI-equipped companion bot can follow you around the house, come when called upon, and even greet you at the door.

Ballie's most unique feature is the projector, as it is the very first projector to be able to "Automatically detect people's posture and facial angles and adjust the optimal projection angle for you." The projector is also capable of calibrating itself for different surfaces before allowing you to stream.

As of writing, Ballie is yet to have a price or release date set, but we can't wait to see this little guy rolling through the house.

