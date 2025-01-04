GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS FO27Q5P QD-OLED gaming monitor: 500Hz refresh, DisplayPort 2.1a

GIGABYTE unveils two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, with the AORUS FO27Q5P with a remarkable 500Hz refresh rate, and DP2.1 UHBR20 bandwidth support.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, with the AORUS FO24Q5P featuring a huge 500Hz refresh rate and new DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 bandwidth support. Check it out:

The new AORUS FO24Q5P QD-OLED gaming monitor features a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with an industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate and VESA ClearMR 21000 standard. We've also got VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and DP2.1a UHBR20 that provides a huge 80Gbps of bandwidth -- 1.4x higher than DP1.4 -- ready for next-gen GPUs and next-gen 500Hz gaming on the PC.

GIGABYTE's second QD-OLED gaming monitor is the MO27U2 with a 27-inch 4K panel at the glorious 240Hz refresh rate, with a razer-sharp 166 PPI density. Both of GIGABYTE's new QD-OLED gaming monitors feature their in-house OLED Care, an AI-based panel protection system designed to prevent burn-in and extend display longevity.

GIGABYTE explains: "AORUS FO27Q5P revolutionizes competitive gaming with its industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate, providing unprecedented motion clarity and image sharpness. It surpasses the VESA ClearMR (CMR 13000) threshold and is poised to achieve the upcoming ClearMR 21000 standard, showcasing its forward-thinking design. This innovation has earned GIGABYTE an invitation from VESA to advocate for ClearMR 21000, further solidifying its leadership in display technology".

"Meanwhile, set to be certified with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, it delivers precise shadow details and rich, deep blacks. With DP2.1 UHBR20 delivering a massive 80 Gbps bandwidth-2.5 times higher than DP 1.4-the FO27Q5P ensures seamless compatibility with next-gen GPUs, ready for 500Hz gaming. Tailored for esports professionals and FPS enthusiasts, this monitor is a game-changer in both performance and visual fidelity".