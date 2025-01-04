All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS FO27Q5P QD-OLED gaming monitor: 500Hz refresh, DisplayPort 2.1a

GIGABYTE unveils two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, with the AORUS FO27Q5P with a remarkable 500Hz refresh rate, and DP2.1 UHBR20 bandwidth support.

GIGABYTE unleashes AORUS FO27Q5P QD-OLED gaming monitor: 500Hz refresh, DisplayPort 2.1a
TL;DR: GIGABYTE has introduced two new QD-OLED gaming monitors: the AORUS FO24Q5P with a 27-inch panel, 500Hz refresh rate, and DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 for 80Gbps bandwidth, and the MO27U2 with a 4K panel at 240Hz. Both feature OLED Care for burn-in prevention and are designed for next-gen gaming.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, with the AORUS FO24Q5P featuring a huge 500Hz refresh rate and new DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 bandwidth support. Check it out:

The new AORUS FO24Q5P QD-OLED gaming monitor features a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with an industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate and VESA ClearMR 21000 standard. We've also got VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and DP2.1a UHBR20 that provides a huge 80Gbps of bandwidth -- 1.4x higher than DP1.4 -- ready for next-gen GPUs and next-gen 500Hz gaming on the PC.

GIGABYTE's second QD-OLED gaming monitor is the MO27U2 with a 27-inch 4K panel at the glorious 240Hz refresh rate, with a razer-sharp 166 PPI density. Both of GIGABYTE's new QD-OLED gaming monitors feature their in-house OLED Care, an AI-based panel protection system designed to prevent burn-in and extend display longevity.

GIGABYTE explains: "AORUS FO27Q5P revolutionizes competitive gaming with its industry-leading 500Hz refresh rate, providing unprecedented motion clarity and image sharpness. It surpasses the VESA ClearMR (CMR 13000) threshold and is poised to achieve the upcoming ClearMR 21000 standard, showcasing its forward-thinking design. This innovation has earned GIGABYTE an invitation from VESA to advocate for ClearMR 21000, further solidifying its leadership in display technology".

"Meanwhile, set to be certified with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, it delivers precise shadow details and rich, deep blacks. With DP2.1 UHBR20 delivering a massive 80 Gbps bandwidth-2.5 times higher than DP 1.4-the FO27Q5P ensures seamless compatibility with next-gen GPUs, ready for 500Hz gaming. Tailored for esports professionals and FPS enthusiasts, this monitor is a game-changer in both performance and visual fidelity".

Photo of the GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q2 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: GIGABYTE AORUS FO27Q2 27" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$649.99 USD
- -
Buy
$649.99 USD
- -
Buy
$921.41 CAD
- -
Buy
$649.99 USD
- -
Buy
$649.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/4/2025 at 2:16 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

