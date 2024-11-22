GIGABYTE unveils MO32U 4K 165Hz and MO27Q2 1440p 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitors

GIGABYTE unveils new MO32U (4K 165Hz) and MO27Q2 (1440p 240Hz) QD-OLED gaming monitors, ready for RTX 50 series GPUs and next-gen PC gaming in 2025.

GIGABYTE has launched two QD-OLED gaming monitors: a 32-inch 4K 165Hz model (MO32U) and a 27-inch 1440p 240Hz model (MO27Q2).

GIGABYTE has just launched two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, with a 32-inch 4K 165Hz QD-OLED monitor and a 27-inch 1440p 240Hz QD-OLED monitor. Check them out:

The new GIGABYTE MO32U features a 31.5-inch QD-OLED panel with a native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) at a very nice 165Hz refresh rate, with Samsung providing its in-house QD-OLED technology to GIGABYTE for both of its new monitors.

The new MO32U and its 31.5-inch 4K 165Hz QD-OLED panel features 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, support for DisplayHDR 4000 True Black with peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. GIGABYTE says that its new MO32U gaming monitor features VESA ClearMR 9000 certification in HDR mode, while in SDR mode this drops to a lower brightness of 250 nits.

GIGABYTE's second new QD-OLED gaming monitor is the MO27Q2, which features a 27-inch 1440p (2560 x 1440) panel but at a smoother 240Hz refresh rate.

Both monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, with GIGABYTE also pumping in some KVM support which lets you switch between multiple devices plugged into a single monitor (a great feature if you've got more than one PC, or a PC and a laptop).

Connectivity-wise, GIGABYTE's new QD-OLED gaming monitors both feature HDMI 2.1 connectivity (two of them), DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-C connectivity, USB Type-B, USB Type-A, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and AC power on the back.

Even though these are "just" GIGABYTE monitors -- and not higher-end gaming-focused AORUS-branded monitors -- these little things really add up on a cheaper (but still kick-ass-specced) QD-OLED gaming monitor.