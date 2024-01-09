Alienware unveils two world's first QD-OLED gaming monitors at CES 2024

Alienware has unveiled two world's first QD-OLED gaming monitors at CES 2024, one with Dolby Vision HDR and the other with a 360Hz refresh rate.

Dell has unveiled two new gaming monitors under its Alienware brand at CES 2024, both of which the company claims are world firsts.

First up is the Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3225QF), a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor that comes with Dolby Vision HDR for improved color and contrast, a native 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, NVIDIA G-Sync, VESA Adaptive Sync, DCI-P3 99% color coverage, and a 1700R curvature. As for connectivity, the AW3225QF features an HDMI 2.1 port, an adjustable stand, and a three-year warranty covering OLED burn-in.

"World's first 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor1 with Dolby Vision® HDR designed for you to see every detail in astounding color and contrast," reads the Dell press release

Next is the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW2725DF), a 27-inch QD-OLED 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution display that features a 0.03ms GtG response time, a stunning 360Hz refresh rate, VESA Display HDR True Black 400, DCI-P3 99.3% color coverage, NVIDIA G-Sync, VESA Adaptive Sync, an adjustable stand and much more.

"World's first 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor1, providing you with 360Hz refresh rate and QD-OLED infinite contrast in QHD resolution (2560x1440)," writes Dell

The Alienware 32 4K QD-OLED will start at $1,199 USD, while the Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED will start at US $899.99. Dell writes that both of these new gaming monitors are expected to be available in North America on January 11, 2024.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

