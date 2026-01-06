GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025

GIGABYTE AORUS is officially expanding its OLED gaming monitor offerings as the company has unveiled four new additions to its expansive lineup at CES 2026.
GIGABYTE gave us a showcase of each of the monitors and explained how the company is focusing on exploring the space further with new OLED models. The showroom floor featured four new models: the 34" UWQHD MO34WQC36, the 32" MO32U24, and the 27" MO27Q28GR, and the 27-inch MO27Q2A ICE. Each of these monitors comes with AORUS' HyperNits feature and AI Picture Mode. HyperNits increases the brightness of the panel by up to 30% within the High mode, and 20% in the Medium Mode.
Starting with the MO34WQC36, this is a 34-inch 3440 x 1440p (WQHD) 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. It features a 0.3ms (GtG) response time, 1x DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR13.5) and features Samsung's V-Stripe sub-pixel layout, which is set to improve text clarity significantly, specifically around the edges of text.
- Read more: ASUS unveils new OLED gaming monitor that's 15% brighter and has a 60% longer lifespan
- Read more: Acer unveils two QD-OLED gaming monitors with up to 4K resolutions and 240Hz refresh rates
- Read more: GIGABYTE unveils MO32U 4K 165Hz and MO27Q2 1440p 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitors
Next is the MO32U24, a 32-inch 3840 x 2160 (UHD) 240Hz refresh rate OLED gaming monitor. This QD-OLED panel comes with 1x HDMI 2.1 and ObsidianShield Film, which is designed to reduce purple tones and improve scratch resistance.
Moving to the MO27Q28GR, GIGABYTE has designed a 27-inch RealBlack Glossy WOLED gaming monitor that features a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD) and a refresh rate of 280Hz. The MO27Q28GR offers 1.1% ultra-low reflection, and is capable of 1500 nits peak brightness in HDR mode.
Last is the MO27Q2A, which is a white-themed gaming monitor that has a 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 280Hz.