GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025

GIGABYTE has unveiled four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2026, showcasing the power of enthusiast-level gaming hardware up close and personal.

GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: GIGABYTE AORUS expands its OLED gaming monitor lineup at CES 2026 with four new models featuring advanced QD-OLED and WOLED panels, high refresh rates up to 360Hz, ultra-low response times, HyperNits brightness enhancement, AI Picture Mode, and improved text clarity for superior gaming performance and visual experience.

GIGABYTE AORUS is officially expanding its OLED gaming monitor offerings as the company has unveiled four new additions to its expansive lineup at CES 2026.

GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9792
15

GIGABYTE gave us a showcase of each of the monitors and explained how the company is focusing on exploring the space further with new OLED models. The showroom floor featured four new models: the 34" UWQHD MO34WQC36, the 32" MO32U24, and the 27" MO27Q28GR, and the 27-inch MO27Q2A ICE. Each of these monitors comes with AORUS' HyperNits feature and AI Picture Mode. HyperNits increases the brightness of the panel by up to 30% within the High mode, and 20% in the Medium Mode.

GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9798
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9800
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9805
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9810
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9820
15

Starting with the MO34WQC36, this is a 34-inch 3440 x 1440p (WQHD) 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. It features a 0.3ms (GtG) response time, 1x DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR13.5) and features Samsung's V-Stripe sub-pixel layout, which is set to improve text clarity significantly, specifically around the edges of text.

GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9847
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9859
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9875
15

Next is the MO32U24, a 32-inch 3840 x 2160 (UHD) 240Hz refresh rate OLED gaming monitor. This QD-OLED panel comes with 1x HDMI 2.1 and ObsidianShield Film, which is designed to reduce purple tones and improve scratch resistance.

GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9891
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9902
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9923
15
GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 9941
15

Moving to the MO27Q28GR, GIGABYTE has designed a 27-inch RealBlack Glossy WOLED gaming monitor that features a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD) and a refresh rate of 280Hz. The MO27Q28GR offers 1.1% ultra-low reflection, and is capable of 1500 nits peak brightness in HDR mode.

GIGABYTE AORUS unveils four new OLED gaming monitors at CES 2025 651165156
15

Last is the MO27Q2A, which is a white-themed gaming monitor that has a 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 280Hz.

Thank you to our major CES 2026 sponsors!
ASRockGIGABYTEKIOXIAMSIPatriot MemoryXPG

For more CES 2026 news coverage, check out our hub for the latest stories.