World's first AI-infused grill unveiled at CES 2024 cooks steaks perfectly in just 90 seconds

The world's first artificial intelligence-powered grill has been showcased at CES 2024, revealing a new way to cook steak perfectly in just 90 seconds.

AI has infiltrated everything at this year's CES 2024. Now, there is even a cooker that is capable of cooking an inch-thick ribeye steak in just 90 seconds.

UK company Seergrills is a start-up comprised of engineers and product developers, and its flagship model, named the Perfecta, is one high-tech piece of cooking equipment. The company says that this futuristic grill is more like a see-through countertop oven and that it is capable of cooking food around 10 times faster than other conventional cooking methods.

Inside the grill are vertical infrared burners on either side to cook both sides simultaneously. This allows for super fast cooking and eliminates the need to flip or turn food during the process. According to Seergirlls, the burner tops out at 1,652 degrees Fahrenheit (900 degrees Celsius), and the unit is even capable of producing crispy edges thanks to its 360-degree heating. It includes an onboard AI chef that takes the desired cook level and sears into account and calculates the proper cooking time and temp based on what's in it.

Sensors within the device detect the thickness of food to prevent over or undercooking the food based on its size, and the burners will move toward or away from food automatically during the cooking process. The setup is what Seergrils calls NeuralFire, with a quad-core processor and an array of sensors to capture cooking data.

The grill includes a chef mode, allowing the user full control over its functions, and operates using a touchscreen. The grill operates using gas and a 12-volt electrical cord, and the company has also designed a grill cart allowing you to take this from your kitchen to the outdoors with ease.

Seergrills plans to ship the Perfecta during Q4 of 2024 with a price of $3,500, and if you order before the end of CES, you can save USD $1,000.