World's first 'game-changer' headset that never runs out of battery unveiled at CES 2024

The company behind the world's first self-charging headset unveiled ahead of CES 2024 has confirmed the headset will never run out of charge.

3M has announced the world's first self-charging communications headset at CES 2024, which uses solar cell technology to convert outdoor and indoor light into a continuous charge.

The company behind the new headset called the 3M PELTOR WS ALERT XPV, which was officially showcased at CES 2024, uses patented solar cell technology called Powerfoyle. This technology was birthed out a partnership between 3M and Exeger, a Swedish company that specializes in solar cell technology.

In addition to its light harvesting capabilities the headset will come with Bluetooth functionality, noise-cancelling microphone, push-to-listen feature, and connectivity with the 3M Connected Equipment app for monitoring solar cell battery health and general settings adjustments. Upon discovering the 3M PELTOR WS ALERT XPV I was interested to learn more about the product. Below are my questions and answers.

Q. Since there is a continuous charge does that mean users will never run out of battery? A. Correct, as long as the headsets stay in outdoor or indoor light. Q. What's the capacity of the lithium battery? A. The lithium battery holds 1000mAh or about 80 hours. Q. And what is the price? A. About $600

It was confirmed to me that the headset will never run out of battery as long as there is a continuous light source. Truly awesome tech.