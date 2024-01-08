GIGABYTE unveils two powerful gaming laptops at CES 2024 that redefine mobile gaming

GIGABYTE shows two new gaming laptops at CES 2024 that you might want to pay attention to. So strap in and check out what GIGABYTE has to offer.

GIGABYTE invited us to a special showing during our trip to CES 2024 in Las Vegas. GIGABYTE had us check out a few of their new laptops they were showing off for CES 2024.

GIGABYTE led off with the new G6X, which is aimed more at casual gaming / generative AI in a 16 inch gaming laptop that won't break the bank. The G6X has a FHD display running at 165Hz with extremely slim bezels on all sides. An Intel Core I7 13650HX CPU paired with up to a laptop NVIDIA RTX 4060, which should be able to take on most games with ease. The G6X is rated for up to 16 hours on a 77Wh battery. Release date and pricing is TBD.

The AORUS 16X, is a more extreme 16 inch laptop running the new mobile 14th gen Core I9 14900HX Intel CPU, the AORUS 16X also sports NVIDIA's laptop RTX 4070 GPUs which pumps pixels to an IPS 16:10 WUXGA 165hz slim bezel display running NVIDIA's G-Sync adaptive technology. Keeping things cool, GIGABYTE has integrated its Windforce Infinity Cooling, having dual power fans to draw cool air in and expel the hot internal heat. TGP is rated for 140 watts with a 99Wh battery. Release date and pricing is TBD.

Both models feature GIGABYTE's "MUX" switch, which would allow the user to switch over to from the dGPU to an iGPU to help conserve battery life. GIGABYTE's AI Nexus is a piece of software that is a pre-trained AI model that will dynamically adjust topology to certain scenarios to enhance battery life and longevity. AI Nexus also has a section labeled AI Boost which automatically applies pre-optimized settings to the CPU, GPU, and fans. This typically results in a 9% boost in FPS.