World's first 'game-changer' self-charging headset unveiled ahead of CES 2024

3M has announced it will be debuting the world's first self-charging communications headset, which uses solar cell technology to maintain charge.

3M has announced it will be unveiling the world's first self-charging communications headset at CES 2024, ushering in new technology that eliminates the need for single-use batteries.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company has issued a press release that reveals what 3M claims as the "world's first self-charging protective communications headset," which uses solar cell technology to convert indoor and outdoor light into a continuous charge. This patented solar cell technology is called Powerfoyle and was birthed out of 3M's partnership with Exeger, a Swedish company specializing in solar cell technology.

The upcoming communications headset is the 3M PELTOR WS ALERT XPV and will be officially showcased at CES 2024. Along with its light-harvesting capabilities, the new communications headset comes with Bluetooth, a noise-canceling microphone, a push-to-listen feature, the 3M Connected Equipment app for monitoring solar cell energy levels and settings adjustments, and Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware updates.

"This technology is a real game-changer," said Peter Berghamn, business director of 3M PELTOR. "3M is relentlessly focused on inventing for tomorrow and the advanced engineering and materials science woven into these headsets has created a perfect blend of performance, design, protection, and sustainability. With more than 70 years of experience in communications equipment, our 3M™ PELTOR™ brand has pushed to offer an ever-evolving range of product solutions to meet customers' needs."

"I am extremely proud to see this world's first brought to market by 3M," said Giovanni Fili, CEO and founder of Exeger. "The environmental benefits of replacing single-use batteries alone will have a significant positive impact for the industry and help set a new standard in convenience and sustainability. 3M is one of the most influential brands in the world and has been an incredible partner for us in this journey."

3M writes in its press release that it expects the PELTOR WS ALERT XPV to be available for purchase in March 2024.