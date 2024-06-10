GIGABYTE presents the world's first OLED display with 80Gbps video bandwidth

GIGABYTE's enthusiast gaming brand AORUS is going exclusively OLED for all displays, and at Computex 2024 we saw an impressive 4K and Ultrawide combo.

At Computex 2024, we got to go hands-on with GIGABYTE products, including its latest display range. GIGABYTE has many vibrant OLED displays available now and on the horizon, including a setup that lets you daisy chain multiple monitors over a single DisplayPort 2.1 connection.

3

Three AORUS F032U2P displays are daisy-chained to deliver 4K 120 Hz each on a single DisplayPort 2.1 connection.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

GIGABYTE told us that the AORUS F032U2P, a 4K 240 Hz OLED display, is the world's first DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR20 display with an industry-leading 80Gbps bandwidth. This allows you to daisy-chain up to four displays, each with a 4K 120 Hz refresh rate over a single DisplayPort 2.1 cable. Impressive stuff, though it feels like this would work best with a next-gen GeForce RTX 5080 or 5090.

With the shift to OLED for its premium displays, the company announced that its AORUS brand for enthusiast gamers would shift to OLED panel technology for all its displays going forward.

The AORUS F032U2P also includes a new feature called Tactical Switch, which displays a 27-inch bordered 1080p or 1440p window inside the 31-inch 4K frame for those wanting that super high refresh-rate competitive shooter experience.

3

The flagship ultrawide AORUS C049DQ OLED Gaming Monitor.

At Computex, we also went hands-on (playing some Horizon Forbidden West) with the current ultrawide flagship from AORUS, the C049DQ. Like other 49-inch super-ultrawide displays, this is essentially two 16:9 QHD screens slapped together running at 144 Hz. Featuring a Samsunch panel, GIGABYTE announced that it plans to launch a 49-inch model with a 240 Hz refresh rate later this year.

The good news is that the 49-inch 144 Hz Ultrawide is priced at just $899, making it an affordable option for those wanting to get into 32:9 gaming. For peace of mind, all GIGABYTE AORUS OLED displays will launch with OLED Care technology and a three-year burn-in warranty.