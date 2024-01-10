GIGABYTE showcases huge OLED super ultrawide gaming monitor at CES 2024

GIGABYTE has showcased its newest addition to its line-up of gaming monitors at CES 2024 - introducing the CO49DQ.

CES 2024 was littered with super ultrawide announcements from many well-known gaming monitor brands such as Samsung, Acer, and LG. GIGABYTE has thrown its own hat in the ring with the announcement for CO49DQ, a 49-inch OLED gaming monitor that features a double quad HD display (DQHD), or a resolution of 5120 x 1440, which is the same as two 2560 x 1440p displays next to each other.

The CO49DQ has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, 10-bit color, and a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut. The CO49DQ weighs 24.9 pounds, and according to reports, when GIGABYTE releases the new gaming monitor, it will come with a price tag of $1,299. However, PC World notes that there is a chance that it will launch at a much lower price tag. As for other specifications, the CO49DQ uses an AI algorithm to minimize the risk of burn-in issues.

Furthermore, the CO49DQ comes with 5W speakers, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, a USB 3.2 Type-C port with 18W power delivery (PD), and DP Alt Mode, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-B port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.