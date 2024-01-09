HP unveils a world's first 4K OLED gaming monitor at CES 2024

CES 2024 has had a roaring start, with many companies coming out the gate with a bunch of cool new tech, and now Hewlett Packard (HP) has joined the party with a world's first gaming monitor.

HP officially unveiled the Omen Transcend 32, a 32-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor that features a 3840 x 2160 (4K/UHD) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.3ms response time, 99% DCI-P3 color coverage, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. HP is aiming the Omen Transcend 32 at both content creators and gamers as the new monitor comes with KVM switchable inputs that enable the user to seamlessly switch between devices, drag and drop files across devices, and more.

The press release on the HP website states the Omen Transcend 32 is the "world's first gaming monitor with independent switchable USB Ports," while also being the "world's first OLED gaming monitor with 140W USB-C power delivery." Furthermore, HP writes that VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 provides up to 50x greater dynamic range and 4x improvement in rise time compared to DisplayHDR 1000.

As for price and release date, HP writes that the Omen Transcend 32 gaming monitor is expected to be "available later this year," and pricing will be released closer to the display's launch.