Top 8 Amazon Black Friday deals on high-performance M.2 gaming SSDs, all TweakTown recommended!

Been waiting to upgrade your storage to a new M.2 gaming SSD? PC feeling a bit slow? Now is the time to upgrade with some great Black Friday deals!

Buying a new SSD is one of the key upgrades you can make to a PC to make the system feel much faster. After all, it is responsible for transferring all your data from place to place. It's in charge of game-level loading time (yes, you want that vehicle before someone else!) and loading up Windows when you power on your PC.

This time of the year is a great time to consider upgrades for your PC because many parts are massively discounted thanks to the Black Friday sales. Below is a list of M.2 gaming SSDs, which are ALL recommended by our master SSD review, Jon Coulter. Every SSD on the list has a rating above 90% and received a TweakTown editor's choice award when reviewed. Not only that, all of them are on special at the moment at Amazon with discounts up to a huge 65% off.

If you've been waiting to buy a new SSD, now is the time to seriously consider pulling the trigger! Here are our top 8 SSDs on sale at Amazon now, in no particular order.

8. Crucial T500 2TB

Quote from our review: It's an engineering masterpiece, our new favorite PCIe Gen4 SSD, and worthy of our highest award. Editor's Choice.

9

VIEW GALLERY - 9 IMAGES

7. Crucial T700 2TB with heatsink

Quote from our review: As we alluded to with our T700 PREVIEW, this is the first time, at least as far as we can remember, that Crucial is the sole purveyor of the world's best performing flash-based consumer SSD. Crucial has done an amazing job with the T700, making it worthy of our highest award.

9

6. Samsung 990 PRO 2TB

Quote from our review: Samsung's 2TB 990 PRO is without question the best-performing flash-based consumer SSD in the world; nothing else is even close. Editor's Choice.

9

5. WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X

Quote from our review: Western Digital's newest member of its legendary "Black" series is an absolute dream for gamers or anyone that values real-world results over marketing fluff. BiCS 5 may or may not be the best-performing flash currently in circulation. We couldn't determine that concretely today as hoped. However, we determined that the Western Digital WD_Black SN850X 2TB is really as good as it gets, eminently TweakTown Elite, and worthy of our highest award.

9

4. Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB

Quote from our review: PC or PS5, the MP600 Pro LPX is about as good as it gets. And with the 2TB model we tested today sporting the overall best pricing we've seen for any B47R Fortis grade arrayed E18 controlled SSD with preinstalled heat sink, it presents an incredible value as well. Fast as hell, TweakTown Elite and priced oh so right, Corsair's MP600 Pro LPX has earned our highest award.

9

3. Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus

Quote from our review: As we see it, when it comes to console gaming or PC gaming where games are taking up 100GB space or more each, a 4TB SSD like Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus with B47R is the ultimate upgrade as it relates to user experience. Instead of 5 or 10 games installed, you can have 40 or 50 games installed. Now that's luxurious. Sabrent's 4TB Rocket 4 Plus with B47R flash is TweakTown Elite and worthy of our highest award.

9

2. Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite 2TB

Quote from our review: As we see it, Patriot's VP4300 Lite is just incredible, especially at 2TB. We are of the opinion that when all factors like capacity, price point, power draw, real-world performance, and endurance are taken into consideration, the 2TB VP4300 Lite is among the top 5 best consumer SSDs ever made. You do not want to overlook this Best Value product.

9

1. Acer Predator GM7000 2TB

Quote from our review: Predator sounds dangerous, and the GM7000 has proven it is indeed dangerously fast. Nearly 7,500 MB/s throughput, superior gaming performance, and exceptional user experience are what the Acer Predator GM7000 is all about. Exactly what we expect to see from an InnoGrit IG5236 controlled SSD running on recent firmware.