All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Deals

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday

Black Friday has officially kicked off and Amazon has listed its best-selling products in its 'Computer Components' category, with discounts of up to 36%.

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Amazon's early Black Friday sale offers significant discounts on computer components, including portable hard drives, SSDs, an AMD CPU, RAM, and a Corsair power supply.

Black Friday is here nice and early, and Amazon has discounted thousands of products across its platform, with numerous computer components going cheap for a limited time.

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday 156561615
8

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two great opportunities to pick up some early Christmas presents for your sibling, spouse, child, or parents, as both of the sales dramatically reduce the price of products - some by as much as 90%. As for the technology side of Amazon, the deals aren't in any shortage at all and below are what are currently the best-selling products in Amazon's "Computer Components" category, which contains everything from computer screws to internal/external components.

Some of the best deals on Amazon right within the Computer Components category are portable hard drives and SSDs, an AMD CPU, RAM, M.2 SSDs, and a Corsair power supply. Check out the deals and savings listed below.

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday 651516
8

Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive HDD - USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, PlayStation, & Xbox - 19% off - Current Price $64.99 - Original Price: $79.99

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday 615156
8

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - 59% off - Current Price: $130.00 - Original Price: $319.00

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday 6515665
8

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - 35% off - Current Price: $129.99 - Original Price: $199.99

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday 5165165
8

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD, 1TB External Solid State Drive, Speeds Up to 1,050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - 45% off - Current Price: $88.49 - Original Price: $159.99

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday 5656156
8

CORSAIR VENGEANCE LPX DDR4 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz CL16-20-20-38 1.35V Intel AMD Desktop Computer Memory - 36% off - Current Price: $50.99 - Original Price: $79.99

Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday 651561
8

CORSAIR RM850x Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - 80 PLUS Gold - 33% off - Current Price: $99.99 - Original Price: $149.99

Photo of the Seagate STGX2000400 Portable 2TB External Hard Drive HDD
Best Deals: Seagate STGX2000400 Portable 2TB External Hard Drive HDD
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/25/2024 at 9:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles