Here's the best-selling computer components on Amazon during Black Friday

Black Friday has officially kicked off and Amazon has listed its best-selling products in its 'Computer Components' category, with discounts of up to 36%.

Black Friday is here nice and early, and Amazon has discounted thousands of products across its platform, with numerous computer components going cheap for a limited time.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two great opportunities to pick up some early Christmas presents for your sibling, spouse, child, or parents, as both of the sales dramatically reduce the price of products - some by as much as 90%. As for the technology side of Amazon, the deals aren't in any shortage at all and below are what are currently the best-selling products in Amazon's "Computer Components" category, which contains everything from computer screws to internal/external components.

Some of the best deals on Amazon right within the Computer Components category are portable hard drives and SSDs, an AMD CPU, RAM, M.2 SSDs, and a Corsair power supply. Check out the deals and savings listed below.

Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive HDD - USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, PlayStation, & Xbox - 19% off - Current Price $64.99 - Original Price: $79.99

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - 59% off - Current Price: $130.00 - Original Price: $319.00

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD - Up to 1050MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - 35% off - Current Price: $129.99 - Original Price: $199.99

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD, 1TB External Solid State Drive, Speeds Up to 1,050MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - 45% off - Current Price: $88.49 - Original Price: $159.99

CORSAIR VENGEANCE LPX DDR4 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz CL16-20-20-38 1.35V Intel AMD Desktop Computer Memory - 36% off - Current Price: $50.99 - Original Price: $79.99

CORSAIR RM850x Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - 80 PLUS Gold - 33% off - Current Price: $99.99 - Original Price: $149.99