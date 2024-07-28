Lenovo's new YOGA Portal Ultra Compact PC: up to Core i7-14700, up to RTX 4070

Lenovo launches its new YOGA Portal, a new Mini-PC recently launched in China, with up to the Intel Core i7-14700 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060.

Lenovo has just launched its new YOGA Portal Ultimate PC to fight the Apple Mac Studio system, powered by a desktop Intel LGA1700 socket and desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Lenovo YOGA Portal Ultimate PC is aimed at the Chinese market, inside powered with an Intel Core i7-14700 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. The global market version of the Neo Ultra variant features up to an Intel Core i9-14900 processor and RTX 4060 graphics, so the Chinese version has a less powerful CPU, but much more powerful GPU.

Lenovo isn't using the Laptop GPU variant of the GeForce RTX 4070, but the actual full desktop RTX 4070. Lenovo's new YOGA Portal Ultimate PC can have its CPU swapped out because the company is using Intel's desktop LGA1700 socket, but the GPU might be a harder upgrade given that the custom cooling inside of the system is designed for this form factor.

Lenovo's new YOGA Portal Ultimate PC features a dedicated M.2 slot for an additional NPU card (if you want an AI accelerator in M.2 form factor) where users can swap out and upgrade the RAM and SSD storage. You could even upgrade your CPU and GPU, so it's really nice to see Lenovo providing options all over the place, versus Apple's strict uprgades on the Mac Studio.

3

Don't be thinking you'd be able to buy a barebones YOGA Portal Ultimate PC, as Lenovo isn't doing that, and only selling the system as is with the graphics card integrated into the system. However, allowing users to upgrade with the LGA1700 socket and higher-end CPUs, more RAM, more SSD, and even possible GPU upgrades is what you want in an Apple Mac Studio competitor.

Lenovo's new YOGA Portal Ultimate PC is priced at 17,999 RMB (around $2500 USD or so) with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.