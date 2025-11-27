Black Friday Amazon deals on Intel CPUs: discounts of up to 28%

Intel CPUs are discounted on Amazon for Black Friday, with up to 28% off select products for a limited time, making it a good time for an upgrade.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to snag some great deals on some expensive products for electronics and various tech items. Not to mention most other products on the online marketplaces.

However, Black Friday is a great time to pick up some upgrades for your gaming setup, particularly if you are in need of new hardware to make the jump from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Amazon has discounted several different generations of Intel CPUs for a limited time, with some discounts being as much as 28% off.

If you don't need an upgrade for your rig, maybe a loved one needs an upgrade, or perhaps a nice present for Christmas. Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to secure one of those. Below I have listed the best deals I found on Amazon for Intel CPUs. I have included the original price, current deal price, percentage discount and the money you can save if you purchase them during the Black Friday promotional.

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K [24 Core] 3.70 GHz Processor - List Price: $599.00 - Current Price: $429.99 - Discount: 28% (Save: $169.01)

Intel Core i9-12900KF Gaming Desktop Processor 16 (8P+8E) Cores up to 5.2 GHz Unlocked LGA1700 600 Series Chipset 125W - List Price: $279.97 - Current Price: $234.00 - Discount: 16% (Save: $45.97)

Intel Core 12th Gen i3-12100F desktop processor, featuring PCIe Gen 5.0 & 4.0 support - List Price: $82.49 - Current Price: $69.99 - Discount: 15% (Save: $12.50)