Best Amazon Black Friday deal on gaming headsets: discounts of up to 42%

Popular gaming headsets have been discounted on Amazon for Black Friday, with brands such as Razer, HyperX, and Turtle Beach offering deals.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to grab a new gaming headset, which is a very quick way to level up your gaming experience, regardless of what platform you play on.

Amazon has been hit with a ton of Black Friday deals, from new gaming monitors, laptops, PS5 games, and gaming headsets. For a limited time, shoppers can snag fantastic deals on some renowned gaming headsets, with brands such as Razer, SteelSeries, HyperX, and Turtle Beach all running discounts.

Black Friday is a great opportunity to get ahead of your Christmas shopping, so even if one of the headsets below isn't for you, it will be greatly appreciated by your gaming loved one. Below are some of the best deals on gaming headsets I found on Amazon, including the original price, Black Friday deal price, percentage discount, and the amount of savings.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset - List Price: $149.99 - Current Price: $104.99 - Discount: 30% (Save: $45)

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers - List Price: $59.99 - Current Price: $32.99 - Discount: 45% (Save: $27)

Wireless Gaming Headset with Noise Canceling Microphone for PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Mac - List Price: $199.99 - Current Price: $33.99 - Discount: 83% (Save: $166)

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Gaming Headset - Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Mobile & PC - List Price: $59.95 - Current Price: $29.99 - Discount: 50% (Save: $30)

HyperX Cloud II - Gaming Headset, 7.1 Surround Sound, Memory Foam Ear Pads - List Price: $79.99 - Current Price: $47.50 - Discount: 41% (Save: $32.49)