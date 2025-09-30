Samsung launches its largest capacity PCIe Gen5 SSD to date, with the new 8TB 9100 PRO

Samsung's largest capacity PCIe Gen5 SSDs are now available, with the high-speed SSD 9100 PRO 8TB and SSD 9100 PRO 8TB with Heatsink.

TL;DR: Samsung's new 8TB SSD 9100 PRO, available with or without a heatsink, delivers ultra-fast PCIe Gen5 speeds up to 14,800 MB/s read and 13,400 MB/s write. Designed for data-intensive tasks like video editing and gaming, it offers high endurance, improved power efficiency, and a five-year warranty at a $999.99 starting price.

After reviewing it earlier this month, where it earned an Editor's Choice award for "offering double the performance of all previous 8TB retail NVMe SSDs," Samsung has launched its new 8TB SSD 9100 PRO - available in two models, one without a heatsink and one with a Heatsink.

Like the previous 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB Samsung SSD 9100 PRO models, the 8TB version is a PCIe Gen5 SSD offering blazingly fast read and write speeds of 14,800 and 13,400 MB/s, respectively. As an SSD for consumers, this new model targets data-intensive workloads, including video editing, AI, and gaming. Samsung notes that the heatsink variant is also optimized for the PlayStation 5; however, there you are limited to slower PCIe Gen4 speeds.

As an 8TB Gen5 option, though, it's an impressive SSD with a Total Bytes Written (TBW) rating of 4,800, alongside random read/write IOPS of 2,200K and 2,600K, respectively. As the largest-capacity SSD in Samsung's lineup, it also features a larger cache with an impressive 8GB of LPDDR4X and comes with a five-year limited warranty.

And it's more power efficient than previous-gen 8TB SSDs, drawing up to 10.5W when in use.

"Built on the PCIe 5.0 interface, both SSD 9100 PRO 8TB and SSD 9100 PRO 8TB with Heatsink models are engineered to deliver ultra-low latency, reduce load time, and ensure seamless gameplay, even in the most demanding environments," Samsung writes. "Designed to deliver improved thermal efficiency and sustained peak performance, the 8TB SSD 9100 PRO series uses less power than its predecessors."

Of course, an 8TB PCIe Gen5 SSD doesn't come cheap; the Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 8TB launches with a $999.99 USD price point for the base model and $1,019.99 USD for the Heatsink variant.