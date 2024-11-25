Hottest Black Friday SSD deals on Amazon, save up to 64% off on select models

Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, and we have aggregated Amazon's best deals on SSDs, with savings of up to 64% on select models.

Black Friday is closing in, and Amazon is already riddled with incredible deals on a variety of PC hardware, including SSDs.

Before the madness of the coming weekend of deals, Amazon has discounted a selection of SSDs across its marketplace, and some of the below models are discounted as much as 64%. For those wondering if this is a good time to buy an SSD, in general, yes, considering these prices.

But that is ultimately determined by your current storage solution. If you are looking to upgrade from an HDD or a SATA SSD to an NVMe M.2 drive, then this is a fantastic opportunity to snag a cheap M.2. Additionally, if you currently have one SSD, and you are able to have multiple in your system, it's recommended to pick another one up that's strictly dedicated for games. That way, your OS can be on one SSD, and all games can be installed on the other.

SAMSUNG 990 PRO SSD 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Hard Drive - 42% off - Current Price: $269.99 - Original Price: $464.99

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Drive - 41% off - Current Price: $119.99 - Original Price: $204.95

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280 - 64% off - Current Price: $249.99 - Original Price: $699.99

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD, 1TB External Solid State Drive - 45% off - Current Price: $88.49 - Original Price: $159.99

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 5000MB/s - 41% off - Original Price: $212.99 - Current Price: $359.99