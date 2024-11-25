All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Hottest Black Friday SSD deals on Amazon, save up to 64% off on select models

Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, and we have aggregated Amazon's best deals on SSDs, with savings of up to 64% on select models.

TL;DR: Amazon is offering significant discounts on various SSDs ahead of Black Friday, with some models up to 64% off. This is a good opportunity to upgrade from an HDD or SATA SSD to an NVMe M.2 drive or to add an additional SSD for gaming storage purposes.

Black Friday is closing in, and Amazon is already riddled with incredible deals on a variety of PC hardware, including SSDs.

Hottest Black Friday SSD deals on Amazon, save up to 64% off on select models 15616565
7

Before the madness of the coming weekend of deals, Amazon has discounted a selection of SSDs across its marketplace, and some of the below models are discounted as much as 64%. For those wondering if this is a good time to buy an SSD, in general, yes, considering these prices.

But that is ultimately determined by your current storage solution. If you are looking to upgrade from an HDD or a SATA SSD to an NVMe M.2 drive, then this is a fantastic opportunity to snag a cheap M.2. Additionally, if you currently have one SSD, and you are able to have multiple in your system, it's recommended to pick another one up that's strictly dedicated for games. That way, your OS can be on one SSD, and all games can be installed on the other.

Hottest Black Friday SSD deals on Amazon, save up to 64% off on select models 516561
7

SAMSUNG 990 PRO SSD 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Hard Drive - 42% off - Current Price: $269.99 - Original Price: $464.99

Hottest Black Friday SSD deals on Amazon, save up to 64% off on select models 651615156
7

SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 Gaming M.2 Internal Solid State Drive - 41% off - Current Price: $119.99 - Original Price: $204.95

Hottest Black Friday SSD deals on Amazon, save up to 64% off on select models 98984
7

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280 - 64% off - Current Price: $249.99 - Original Price: $699.99

Hottest Black Friday SSD deals on Amazon, save up to 64% off on select models 615156
7

SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD, 1TB External Solid State Drive - 45% off - Current Price: $88.49 - Original Price: $159.99

Hottest Black Friday SSD deals on Amazon, save up to 64% off on select models 1566565
7

Crucial P3 Plus 4TB PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 5000MB/s - 41% off - Original Price: $212.99 - Current Price: $359.99

Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$269.99 USD
$310.39 USD $314.46 USD
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/25/2024 at 12:25 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

