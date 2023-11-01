Marvel's Spider-Man 2 director updates fans on the villain situation

In an interview with IGN's Beyond! Podcast, Bryan Intihar the director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has given an update on the villain situation.

Published
2 minutes & 26 seconds read time

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is off to a great start since it was released on October 20, 2023, and now the game director for the title has commented on what seems to be a pretty big concern about the franchise.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 director updates fans on the villain situation 59251
Open Gallery 2

Bryan Intihar, the director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, has sat down for an interview with IGN's Beyond! Podcast where he discussed what fans could expect out of future sequels of the Spider-Man game. In what seems to be a move to quell fans' fears, Intihar said that Insomniac Games isn't running out of villains to include in new installments into the series. In fact, "I never think we're going to run out of villains, ever," said Intihar.

Notably, if you haven't played Marvel's Spider-Man 2, there will be some spoilers within this paragraph. According to Intihar, it was always planned that Otto (Doc Ock) was going to appear at the end of the game as the main teaser, and Insomniac Games doesn't feel as if it has already exhausted all of its villain characters.

"We are not running out of villains. I never think we're going to run out of villains, ever," said Intihar

"I will tell you two things, Otto [Doc Ock] was always going to be teased at the end of this game, but Cindy Moon [Silk] was never first talked about," said Intihar

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$61.99
$61.99$64.01$69.39
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/1/2023 at 9:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesradar.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags