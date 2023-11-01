Elon Musk lets Joe Rogan fire an arrow at his Cybertruck to test if its bullet proof

Elon Musk has appeared on the JRE Experience podcast and took a Cybertruck to the studio, where it was then shot with a compound bow.

Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has returned to The Joe Rogan podcast for an epic interview that covers a variety of topics that Musk has his fingers in - one of which is the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

Tesla recently announced it would be launching the Cybertruck next month, with the company specifically saying that it will begin deliveries of the vehicle on November 30. This statement from Tesla was backed up by company CEO Elon Musk during a recent podcast with Joe Rogan, where the two decided to test if an arrow was able to penetrate the Cybertruck's bulletproof shell.

Rogan explains that he used an 80-pound draw-weight bow that launched a "545-grain arrow" at a speed of approximately 275 feet a second. This arrow was a broad head, and from the video, you can see the immediate spark that is caused when it hit the side of the Cybertruck. As Rogan says, the arrow barely made a scratch on the Cybertruck, only causing a small dent in its side and completely destroying the arrowhead.

Musk teases that Tesla has a video that it will be sharing next month of an entire Tommy gun barrel shot into the side of the Cybertruck. Check out the full podcast with Elon Musk here.

NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, open.spotify.com

