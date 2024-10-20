Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming to PC in January 2025, just in time for next-gen GPUs

Sony confirms the release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC, and it's timed perfectly for the next-gen GeForce RTX 50 and Radeon RX Series launch.

Sony has finally confirmed when PC gamers can expect to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The Insomniac Games-developed PlayStation 5 hit will launch on January 30, 2025, via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Nixxes is once again developing the PC port, bringing the same level of magic to the sequel it brought to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales spin-off.

The announcement trailer includes footage captured from the game's PC version, and it looks fantastic. It highlights the upgraded visuals and detail seen in the sequel, which, unlike the original, was developed to take advantage of PlayStation 5 hardware.

With the PS5 version launching in late 2023, Marvel's Spider-Man 2's arrival on January 30, 2025, makes it the quickest PS5 to PC release for a blockbuster single-player PlayStation Studios game - at 15 months. The January 2025 timing makes us think it could be a next-gen GPU showcase for GeForce RTX and Radeon RX.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series and Radeon RX 8000 Series expected to be unveiled at CES 2025, the "stay tuned for more details on features and recommended specs closer to launch" statement makes sense. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could launch alongside DLSS 4 and FSR 4 while taking advantage of next-gen ray-tracing performance.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The only technical information the announcement includes is confirmation that the PC version will support "enhanced ray-tracing options," which is another hint. Either way, with Nixxes at the helm, we can expect a full suite of options, ultrawide support, and features like DLSS and Frame Generation to be available on day one.

"Our amazing partners at Nixxes have once again done an incredible job bringing the world of Marvel's Spider-Man to PC players," says Mike Fitzgerald, Core Technology Director at Insomniac. "Our team put a lot of love into this game, and we're excited that it will soon be enjoyed by a whole new audience with keyboard and mouse controls, ultra-widescreen support, and numerous graphical options that make it feel at home on their platform."

The PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won't include new content but will be available in Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition (DDE) variants. The latter offers exclusive cosmetics, early unlocks, and bonus skill points to distribute.