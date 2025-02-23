Spider-Man 3: Yuri Lowenthal hints at Peter Parker's role in the third game

During a recent interview at MultiCon, Yuri Lowenthal broke the silence on Spider-Man 3, offering one of the first real hints about the anticipated sequel.

As reported in an exclusive by The Direct, Insomniac Games' voice actor Yuri Lowenthal attended MultiCon, an LA wildlife recovery benefit. During his interview with Russ Milheim, he touched on Peter Parker's role in Spider-Man 3, confirming that despite stepping into temporary retirement at the end of Spider-Man 2, Peter will still play a very active role in the next game.

"There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise." Lowenthal commented.

Lowenthal's comments are one of the first real details we've received regarding Spider-Man 3. The ending of the second game left Peter's future somewhat ambiguous, with the character stepping away from his Spider-Man duties to attend to his personal life and focus on the Emily-May Foundation. With Miles Morales taking the mantle as the sole protector of New York, the ending raised questions as to how the protagonist's duties will be handled in the next entry.

It's speculated that Spider-Man 3 will split playable roles between 3 main characters. The post-credits scene of Spider-Man 2 introduced Cindy Moon, another spider-hero known as 'Silk' in the comics. Regardless of whether she's playable, the tease points towards a prominent role for the character in Spider-Man 3, and it marks one of the first appearances of Silk in mainstream Marvel media. The ending to Spider-Man 2 also points to the Green Goblin playing a pivotal role as the villain of Spider-Man 3. However, beyond the comments from Lowenthal, very little confirmed info is available for the highly anticipated title.

The data breach in December 2023, which revealed sensitive information relating to Insomniac Games' development pipeline, initially pointed to a standalone Venom game in 2025 and a Wolverine release in 2026. However, the status of the Venom project remains uncertain, and Insomniac has also refrained from commenting on a release date for Marvel's Wolverine.

Regardless, the existence of these projects points to a potential window around 2028 for Spider-Man 3. With Venom, Wolverine, and Silk as new players in the mix, it's possible we'll see a convergence in a 'cinematic universe' fashion. However, the project is likely to stay very tight-lipped until Insomniac Games decides to share more.