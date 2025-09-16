Insomniac's Wolverine game is on track for a 2026 PlayStation 5 release

TL;DR: Insomniac's Marvel's Wolverine game is targeting a 2026 release, likely as a major PlayStation 5 holiday title following Sony's fiscal year start in April. Despite a 2023 leak, development remains on track, with the studio focusing primarily on Wolverine over the smaller standalone Venom project.

Officially announced back in September 2021, it looks like Insomniac's long-awaited Marvel's Wolverine game is set to debut next year. This is according to a new report from MP1ST, an outlet that has been the source of several credible leaks and rumors. Although we haven't seen or heard anything official about the game since its 2021 announcement, an early build of the game was unceremoniously leaked as part of the massive Insomniac Games security breach back in 2023.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

After the hack, Insomniac responded by stating that the leak wouldn't affect the continued development of its Wolverine game or the unannounced Spider-Man spin-off that is set to focus on Venom. At the time, the leak revealed that Wolverine was on track for a 2026 release, which this new report states is still the target. However, the release will occur after the start of Sony's fiscal year 2026, which would be sometime after April.

And when you factor in the global launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 in May, odds are that Insomniac's Marvel's Wolverine game will probably be the big Holiday 2026 game for the PlayStation 5.

Now, as we've seen with this console hardware generation, there's a very good chance that the game could be delayed. Still, Insomniac's track record for releasing games for the PS5 generation has been one of the most consistent among Sony first-party studios, with titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The release of Marvel's Wolverine will make it the fourth Insomniac game to be released during the PS5 generation, with its potential Venom game being the fifth, if it arrives in 2027.

According to the MP1ST, the Venom game is a smaller standalone project, similar to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. However, the size and scope of the game could change as the studio is primarily focused on Wolverine.