Las Vegas Sphere celebrates Halloween with epic jack-o'-lantern transformation

The Las Vegas Sphere has transformed into a jack-o-lantern in celebration of Halloween, which is now dominating the Las Vegas skyline.

The $2.3 billion joint project between Sphere Entertainment and Madison Square Garden spawned a 366-foot tall by 516-foot-wide Sphere that is now the largest LED display in the world. The exterior of the Sphere spans 580,000 square feet and is a display that's made up of 1.2 million "pucks" that are capable of producing 256 million different colors. The Sphere was first turned on back in July and has since gone viral for the many different appearances it has taken on, such as planets, emojis, the American flag, and more.

As for the interior, The Sphere features a 160,000-square-foot LED display that completely engulfs an attendee's field of view. Seating The Sphere has 17,600 seats and a state-of-the-art audio system that includes more than 164,000 speakers. The Sphere was designed to fix the audio problem in the stadium where people at the back of the venue are unable to clearly hear the performer on stage. Everywhere within the stadium is crystal clear audio.