KIOXIA's innovative cloud, edge, and AI storage solutions will be at HPE Discover 2024

HPE Discover 2024 is taking place next week in Las Vegas, and it's all about what's next for edge, networking, cloud, and AI computing. In fact, Antonio Neri, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, will introduce NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang for a keynote at the Las Vegas Sphere, which is an insane venue for a keynote.

HPE Discover 2024 is going to be a massive event for enterprise solutions, and our friends at KIOXIA will be there to showcase the latest in storage solutions. The company has been collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for years now, covering everything from edge to cloud to AI computing. Plus, 130TB of KIOXIA SSD storage is currently aboard the International Space Station inside the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2.

KIOXIA will be at HPE Discover 2024, showcasing its latest PCIe Gen 5 SSD innovations from KIOXIA CM7 Series Enterprise E3.S NVMe SSDs for Milvus Vector Database AI workloads to KIOXIA CD8P Series Data Center E3.S SSDs for deep learning.

"We eagerly anticipate HPE Discover each year, as it highlights the powerful synergies created when companies collaborate to leverage their cutting-edge technologies," noted Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the KIOXIA SSD Business Unit. "This year, KIOXIA and HPE are showcasing how our joint innovations can provide customers with reliable, high-performance, sustainable storage solutions."

HPE Discover 2024 will take place next week at the Venetian Conference and Expo Center in Las Vegas from June 17 - 20. KIOXIA will be on the show (Booth #2420) showcasing the following demonstrations: