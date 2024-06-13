KIOXIA's innovative cloud, edge, and AI storage solutions will be at HPE Discover 2024

HPE Discover 2024 is taking place next week in Las Vegas, and it's all about what's next for edge, networking, cloud, and AI computing. In fact, Antonio Neri, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, will introduce NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang for a keynote at the Las Vegas Sphere, which is an insane venue for a keynote.
HPE Discover 2024 is going to be a massive event for enterprise solutions, and our friends at KIOXIA will be there to showcase the latest in storage solutions. The company has been collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for years now, covering everything from edge to cloud to AI computing. Plus, 130TB of KIOXIA SSD storage is currently aboard the International Space Station inside the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2.
KIOXIA will be at HPE Discover 2024, showcasing its latest PCIe Gen 5 SSD innovations from KIOXIA CM7 Series Enterprise E3.S NVMe SSDs for Milvus Vector Database AI workloads to KIOXIA CD8P Series Data Center E3.S SSDs for deep learning.
"We eagerly anticipate HPE Discover each year, as it highlights the powerful synergies created when companies collaborate to leverage their cutting-edge technologies," noted Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the KIOXIA SSD Business Unit. "This year, KIOXIA and HPE are showcasing how our joint innovations can provide customers with reliable, high-performance, sustainable storage solutions."
HPE Discover 2024 will take place next week at the Venetian Conference and Expo Center in Las Vegas from June 17 - 20. KIOXIA will be on the show (Booth #2420) showcasing the following demonstrations:
- KIOXIA CM7 Series Enterprise E3.S NVMeTM SSDs running Milvus Vector Database for AI workloads.
- KIOXIA RM7 Series Value SAS SSDs running MinIO scale out storage workload.
- KIOXIA CD8P Series Data Center E3.S SSDs running deep learning I/O benchmark for AI.
- KIOXIA PM7 Series Enterprise SAS SSDs running SUSE Harvester Hyperconverged Infrastructure.
- Spaceborne Computer-2 program: Demonstrating how HPE and KIOXIA are working together on the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 initiative in the International Space Station (ISS).
- Value SAS SSDs: Featuring their price/performance value in a real-world workload - and showing a clear path away from aging SATA technology.
- EDSFF E3: Specifications were developed by leading companies that include HPE and KIOXIA to optimize SSD designs for capacity, power, performance, and thermal/cooling - and to replace 2.5-inch form factor SSDs.