New Halloween game lets you play as Michael Myers and hunt players in 1978 Haddonfield

Illfonic, the developer behind a multitude of horror movie-based video games, is now taking on the ultimate serial murdering stalker simulator: John Carpenter's Halloween.
A new Halloween game is in development from Illfonic, the same developers behind Friday the 13th: The Game. The Halloween project essentially swaps Jason Voorhees for OG slasher Michael Myers and is being made in close conjunction with original Halloween film director John Carpenter, who is executive producer on the game.
Halloween will have both online and offline modes, similar to Friday the 13th: The Game, as well as a story mode that allows you to play as Michael Myers. Illfonic aims to recreate an authentic version of 1978 Haddonfield set amidst a hunter vs prey backdrop, and based on the trailer, they've done an exceptional job.
Here's what Illfonic said about Halloween's singleplayer over on the official website:
Wanting to give fans the best experience alongside the multiplayer mode, the narrative for singleplayer in Halloween takes on a new shape.
Playing as Michael Myers, walk through memorable locations from the 1978 classic such as the Myers House or bask in the recreated atmosphere of Haddonfield.
Wanting to bring players a mix of multiplayer fun with their desire to enjoy an immersive and interactive cinematic experience, we've placed emphasis on exploration and replayability in the singleplayer mode.
With that largely informing the design of story mode, we hope to transport our players to 1978 Haddonfield, for a Halloween they'll never forget. If they survive it.
Special items and collectibles will be exclusive to this mode, and we cannot wait to unveil those later.
The game is in early development and is expected to launch sometime in 2026 on consoles and PC.
Check below for more info:
It's Halloween night, 1978, the unsuspecting families of the quiet suburban town of Haddonfield are making holiday preparations, and evil has made its way home.
Take The Shape of Evil as Michael Myers or save your neighbors as a Hero of Haddonfield in Halloween, the ultimate asymmetrical horror sandbox.
As Michael, players wear the mask, become the Boogeyman, and stalk innocent residents with relentless obsession. Utilizing a nightmarish array of abilities, Michael leverages shadows and stealth to satisfy his bloodthirst. This doesn't mean Haddonfield is going down without a fight.
Frightened townsfolk will call the local authorities and even fight back when threatened, incentivizing Michael to avoid detection. And for the first time ever, fans of the transformative original film will have the option to witness the haunting narrative events surrounding "The Night He Came Home" through the eyes of Michael Myers in a standalone singleplayer story mode.
As a Hero of Haddonfield, it's your job to alert the residents of Haddonfield to the impending evil and help them escape before falling victim to Michael's unyielding pursuit. In dynamic and ever-changing 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer matches, hero players must arm themselves with everyday household items, weapons, and knowledge to combat an unpredictable and unkillable enemy.
Convincing townsfolk and contacting the police will lead to increasingly powerful and thorough neighborhood patrols. To even the odds, you can command and equip NPCs with weapons to outsmart or even overpower The Shape, providing precious windows for escape.
This immersive horror sandbox is powered by Unreal Engine 5 to deliver engaging and dynamic gameplay systems, life-like NPCs, hauntingly realistic visuals, cinema-quality lighting, and endless scares for you and your friends.
Asymmetrical horror comes home in Halloween.