New Halloween game lets you play as Michael Myers and hunt players in 1978 Haddonfield

The developers behind Friday the 13th: The Game are making a new Halloween game where players can hunt each other down as classic boogeyman Michael Myers.

Illfonic, the developer behind a multitude of horror movie-based video games, is now taking on the ultimate serial murdering stalker simulator: John Carpenter's Halloween.

A new Halloween game is in development from Illfonic, the same developers behind Friday the 13th: The Game. The Halloween project essentially swaps Jason Voorhees for OG slasher Michael Myers and is being made in close conjunction with original Halloween film director John Carpenter, who is executive producer on the game.

Halloween will have both online and offline modes, similar to Friday the 13th: The Game, as well as a story mode that allows you to play as Michael Myers. Illfonic aims to recreate an authentic version of 1978 Haddonfield set amidst a hunter vs prey backdrop, and based on the trailer, they've done an exceptional job.

Here's what Illfonic said about Halloween's singleplayer over on the official website:

Wanting to give fans the best experience alongside the multiplayer mode, the narrative for singleplayer in Halloween takes on a new shape. Playing as Michael Myers, walk through memorable locations from the 1978 classic such as the Myers House or bask in the recreated atmosphere of Haddonfield. Wanting to bring players a mix of multiplayer fun with their desire to enjoy an immersive and interactive cinematic experience, we've placed emphasis on exploration and replayability in the singleplayer mode. With that largely informing the design of story mode, we hope to transport our players to 1978 Haddonfield, for a Halloween they'll never forget. If they survive it. Special items and collectibles will be exclusive to this mode, and we cannot wait to unveil those later.

The game is in early development and is expected to launch sometime in 2026 on consoles and PC.

