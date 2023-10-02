Las Vegas Sphere goes mega viral after its first show shocked the world

The recently opened Sphere in Las Vegas shocked the world after U2 performed, and all audience members were showered in gorgeous 360-degree visuals.

The world's largest LED display, called The Sphere, located in Las Vegas, recently held its opening night, where U2 performed.

The performance by the band wasn't the most impressive part of the opening night, as thousands of videos have popped up on various social media platforms showcasing the incredible visuals that played on the 360-degree interior display. Notably, The Sphere began construction in 2018 as part of a collaborative multi-year $2.3 billion project between Sphere Entertainment and Madison Square Garden.

The new entertainment venue measures 366-foot-tall by 516-foot-wide and features a staggering 580,000 square-foot exterior LED display, which uses approximately 1.2 million "pucks," each capable of producing 256 million different colors. The Sphere was turned on for the first time on July 4, where it captured the attention of millions with incredible displays of fireworks, the American flag, planets, and more. That seemed to have worked, as the opening night featured more than 18,000 attendees.

The Sphere won't just be used for live performances, as the venue is designed to also be a movie theater, with the internal ceiling-to-floor display hitting a resolution of 16K-by-16K. However, a new kind of camera needed to be developed to capture images/video to display on the screen. Darren Aronofsky is currently working on the very first Sphere-only film, according to reports.

As for audio, the Sphere's created outfitted the venue with a 164,000-speaker audio system that's been specifically tuned for the Sphere's circular construction.

