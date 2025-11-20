GMKtec EVO-T2 Mini-PC: Intel Panther Lake CPU with 12 Xe3 GPU cores, huge 128GB RAM

GMKtec is preparing its new EVO-T2 Mini-PC powered by Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPU with 12 Xe3 GPU cores, and a huge 128GB of LPDDR5X memory.

TL;DR: GMKtec's EVO-T2 Mini-PC features Intel's upcoming Panther Lake CPU with 12 Xe3 GPU cores, built on the advanced 18A process node. It supports up to 128GB LPDDR5X memory, dual M.2 SSDs with PCIe 5.0/4.0, and delivers enhanced CPU and graphics performance for high-end compact computing.

GMKtec has teased its new EVO-T2 Mini-PC at Intel's recent conference 2025 event in China, powered by the new Intel Panther Lake CPU with 12 Xe3 GPU cores.

The new GMKtec EVO-T2 Mini-PC had its spec sheet on display with some basic specs teased, listed with a Panther Lake-H processor (actually, it's spelled on the spec sheet "PatherLake" but whatever) with the chip fabbed on Intel's new in-house 18A process node, featuring 12 Xe3 GPU cores, and 128GB of LPDDR5X-10677 memory.

On the storage side the new EVO-T2 Mini-PC system has dual M.2 SSD slots with one of them wired to PCIe 5.0 and the other one wired for PCIe 4.0, with support for up to 16TB of SSD storage (hot damn). There are 3 x USB-A ports, 1 x USB-C port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack which are all on the front, but we don't know the I/O for the rear of the PC.

Intel only has a handful of Panther Lake CPUs with 12 Xe3 GPU cores, meaning GMKtec's new EVO-T2 Mini-PC is powered by the Core Ultra X9 388H, Core Ultra X7 368H, or Core Ultra X7 358H processors, as they all feature 12 Xe3 GPU cores.

We'll be on the ground in Las Vegas at CES 2026 and will be bringing you everything you need to know, hear, and see about Intel's new Panther Lake CPUs... in just 6 weeks time if you can believe it!

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra Series 3" CPU features:

Lunar Lake-level power efficiency and Arrow Lake-class performance.

Up to 16 new performance-cores (P-cores) and efficient-cores (E-cores) delivering more than 50% faster CPU performance vs. the previous generation.

New Intel Arc GPU with up to 12 Xe cores delivering more than 50% faster graphics performance vs. the previous generation.

Balanced XPU design for next-level AI acceleration with up to 180 Platform TOPS (trillions of operations per second).

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra X" series CPUs:

Core Ultra X9 388H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra X7 368H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra X7 358H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 12 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra X5 338H = 4+4+4 CPU cores + 10 Xe3 GPU cores

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra H-series" CPUs:

Core Ultra 9 375H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 7 355H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 7 345H = 4+8+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

Core Ultra 5 325H = 4+4+4 CPU cores + 4 Xe3 GPU cores

