Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle returns for new Halloween game

Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle is returning for the new Halloween game, with developer Illfonic aiming to deliver the authentic creeping terror straight from the 1978 film.

A new Halloween game is in the works with old-school horror film director John Carpenter attached as executive producer. It will be a multiplayer cat-and-mouse game where one player hunts down three others as Michael Myers, all set in 1978 Haddonfield, complete with a singleplayer story mode where you experience the first movie through Michael's perspective. Everyone involved is pretty serious about making the game look and feel as close to the original film as possible--that's why original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle has returned to reprise the role of the iconic boogeyman.

"Although it may be slightly different than the one he wore on film in 1978, Nick Castle put back on a suit to deliver the iconic walk, movements, and kills as only the OG Michael Myers could," the production team behind the game writes.

"In what is just one of the many ways Compass and Illfonic are striving to bring the utmost authenticity to this game, we wouldn't dream of having anyone other than Nick bring this character to life in this new digital realm and we are thrilled he was eager to participate!"

Nick Castle on set of the 1978 film, Halloween.

The Halloween game has experience and pedigree behind it. The project is being made by Friday the 13th developer Illfonic, who has also worked on a number of movie adaptation games in the similar vein including Predator: Hunting Grounds and the more recent Killer Klowns from Outer Space game, in conjunction with Gun Interactive, the publisher behind the The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game.

Halloween is set to release sometime in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

