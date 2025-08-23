Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle returns for new Halloween game

Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle is returning for the new Halloween game, with developer Illfonic aiming to deliver the authentic creeping terror straight from the 1978 film.
A new Halloween game is in the works with old-school horror film director John Carpenter attached as executive producer. It will be a multiplayer cat-and-mouse game where one player hunts down three others as Michael Myers, all set in 1978 Haddonfield, complete with a singleplayer story mode where you experience the first movie through Michael's perspective. Everyone involved is pretty serious about making the game look and feel as close to the original film as possible--that's why original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle has returned to reprise the role of the iconic boogeyman.
"Although it may be slightly different than the one he wore on film in 1978, Nick Castle put back on a suit to deliver the iconic walk, movements, and kills as only the OG Michael Myers could," the production team behind the game writes.
"In what is just one of the many ways Compass and Illfonic are striving to bring the utmost authenticity to this game, we wouldn't dream of having anyone other than Nick bring this character to life in this new digital realm and we are thrilled he was eager to participate!"
The Halloween game has experience and pedigree behind it. The project is being made by Friday the 13th developer Illfonic, who has also worked on a number of movie adaptation games in the similar vein including Predator: Hunting Grounds and the more recent Killer Klowns from Outer Space game, in conjunction with Gun Interactive, the publisher behind the The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game.
Halloween is set to release sometime in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Sign up for more info at the Halloween Portal, or check below for a description of the game:
"It's Halloween night, 1978, the unsuspecting families of the quiet suburban town of Haddonfield are making holiday preparations, and evil has made its way home.
"Take The Shape of Evil as Michael Myers or save your neighbors as a Hero of Haddonfield in Halloween, the ultimate asymmetrical horror sandbox.
"As Michael, players wear the mask, become the Boogeyman, and stalk innocent residents with relentless obsession. Utilizing a nightmarish array of abilities, Michael leverages shadows and stealth to satisfy his bloodthirst.
"This doesn't mean Haddonfield is going down without a fight. Frightened townsfolk will call the local authorities and even fight back when threatened, incentivizing Michael to avoid detection.
"And for the first time ever, fans of the transformative original film will have the option to witness the haunting narrative events surrounding "The Night He Came Home" through the eyes of Michael Myers in a standalone singleplayer story mode.
"As a Hero of Haddonfield, it's your job to alert the residents of Haddonfield to the impending evil and help them escape before falling victim to Michael's unyielding pursuit.
"In dynamic and ever-changing 1v4 asymmetrical multiplayer matches, hero players must arm themselves with everyday household items, weapons, and knowledge to combat an unpredictable and unkillable enemy.
Convincing townsfolk and contacting the police will lead to increasingly powerful and thorough neighborhood patrols.
To even the odds, you can command and equip NPCs with weapons to outsmart or even overpower The Shape, providing precious windows for escape.
"This immersive horror sandbox is powered by Unreal Engine 5 to deliver engaging and dynamic gameplay systems, life-like NPCs, hauntingly realistic visuals, cinema-quality lighting, and endless scares for you and your friends. Asymmetrical horror comes home in Halloween."