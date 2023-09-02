NASA and SpaceX announce ISS astronauts won't be returning to Earth just yet

Both NASA and SpaceX have announced that astronauts aboard the International Space Station will have to wait a few more days to return to Earth.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

The four astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that are scheduled to return to Earth will need to wait at least one more day before they make the trip back to our planet's surface.

International Space Station (ISS)
Open Gallery 2

International Space Station (ISS)

Announcements from both NASA and SpaceX have revealed that the Crew Dragon capsule currently docked at the International Space Station will remain there until at least September 3, as bad weather conditions prevented its departure with the four astronauts. The delay means the scheduled splashdown of the four astronauts will be just after midnight on Monday morning instead of the original departure on Saturday.

NASA took to its blog on its official website to explain that unfavorable weather conditions just off the coast of Florida are a result of the delay and that the next undocking opportunity is no earlier than 7:05 a.m. EDT on Sunday, September 3, with a splashdown no earlier than 12:07 a.m. on Monday, September 4. However, the aforementioned estimates are dependent on the weather conditions at the time and may be subject to further delays. For more information on the return flight, check out NASA's official website here, or SpaceX's X account.

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.90
$10.90$10.90$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$69.99$59.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2023 at 7:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:space.com, blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags