Samsung rumored to upgrade Galaxy S24 Ultra with a crazy 200MP camera

Samsung is preparing to unveil the S24 Ultra, and as we prepare for the official announcement, rumors are starting to surface about what will be inside the next-generation phone.

Ice Universe, a known tipster, has taken to X to share some rumored information regarding the S24 Ultra's camera. According to the leaker Samsung's new phone is going to come with an insane 200MP camera sensor for the primary camera sensor, which leads speculation to suggest it will be the ISOCELL HP2SX. Additionally, the latest rumors state the S24 Ultra will feature a 3x 50MP telephoto sensor.

Despite the bump in megapixels, Ice Universe says the overall specifications for the camera will likely not change and be the same as the S23 Ultra, with a 1/1.3" sensor size and 0.6μm pixels. Notably, the rumor of 3x 50MP telephoto lens would mean its replacing the S23 Ultra's 10MP telephoto lens, an aspect of Samsung mobile devices that has really gone untouched for several generations. Furthermore, if this rumor is true we can expect a new 5x zoom option within the camera app, which would be a nice addition to the 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 10x options.

