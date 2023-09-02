Samsung rumored to upgrade Galaxy S24 Ultra with a crazy 200MP camera

The latest Samsung rumor suggests Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to get an insane camera upgrade, with the rumor pointing to a 200MP camera sensor.

Published
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Samsung is preparing to unveil the S24 Ultra, and as we prepare for the official announcement, rumors are starting to surface about what will be inside the next-generation phone.

Ice Universe, a known tipster, has taken to X to share some rumored information regarding the S24 Ultra's camera. According to the leaker Samsung's new phone is going to come with an insane 200MP camera sensor for the primary camera sensor, which leads speculation to suggest it will be the ISOCELL HP2SX. Additionally, the latest rumors state the S24 Ultra will feature a 3x 50MP telephoto sensor.

Despite the bump in megapixels, Ice Universe says the overall specifications for the camera will likely not change and be the same as the S23 Ultra, with a 1/1.3" sensor size and 0.6μm pixels. Notably, the rumor of 3x 50MP telephoto lens would mean its replacing the S23 Ultra's 10MP telephoto lens, an aspect of Samsung mobile devices that has really gone untouched for several generations. Furthermore, if this rumor is true we can expect a new 5x zoom option within the camera app, which would be a nice addition to the 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x, and 10x options.

Samsung rumored to upgrade Galaxy S24 Ultra with a crazy 200MP camera 3621
Open Gallery 2
Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.90
$10.90$10.90$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$69.99$59.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2023 at 4:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:androidcentral.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags