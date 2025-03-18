All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

SpaceX rescues NASA astronauts stranded on ISS for 9 months over 'political reasons'

SpaceX successfully rescued the NASA astronauts who were stranded aboard the International Space Station for 9 months, the splashdown has been confirmed.

SpaceX rescues NASA astronauts stranded on ISS for 9 months over 'political reasons'
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore returned to Earth after nine months on the ISS due to safety issues with Boeing's Starliner capsule.

The two astronauts that NASA assured us weren't stranded aboard the ISS, but just didn't have a viable means of transportation back to Earth, have finally touched back down on our home planet after nine months of being aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore took up Boeing's Starliner capsule to the ISS on June 5, and prior to launch and on the journey there, leaks were detected from the vessel. The leaks were helium, the fuel for the capsule, and after safely making it to the ISS to begin their week-long stay it was determined by NASA the capsule didn't meet the safety standards for a return journey.

The stay aboard the ISS extended from one week to nine months, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently stating the situation with the ISS turned into a political football for the Biden administration as SpaceX offered to bring the astronauts back home early but was denied as the Biden administration didn't want "anyone who is supporting Trump [to] look good," according to Musk. However, Suni and Butch finally made it back home with the help of SpaceX's Dragon capsule, which also transported fellow astronauts Nick Hauge and Aleksandr Gorbunov, a cosmonaut with Russia's federal corporation Roscomos.

The four crew members splashed down safely at 5:57 p.m. EDT (2157 GMT) off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida in the Gulf of America/Mexico.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

