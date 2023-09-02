Bethesda acknowledges Starfield has more than zero bugs, 'we embrace chaos'

Starfield has officially launched for those who pre-ordered, and Bethesda's head of publishing has acknowledged the game has more than zero bugs.

Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

Ahead of the launch of Bethesda's most anticipated title in a long time, leaks suggested that Starfield would arrive with zero or almost zero bugs. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, and now it's been confirmed by the company's head of publishing.

Bethesda acknowledges Starfield has more than zero bugs, 'we embrace chaos' 26632
Open Gallery 2

A Starfield reviewer who broke embargo by discussing his gameplay experience in a Discord chat made headlines when he said there wasn't a single bug within the first 15 hours of the game, leading many fans of the title to expect a completely flawless, bug-free experience.

This sentiment was further backed up when Matt Booty, the Head of Xbox Game Studios, said that Starfield would be the least buggy title from Bethesda, a studio well-known for releasing grandiose, large-concept, open-world games that are plagued with numerous bugs.

Now that gamers who pre-ordered the title are getting their hands on Starfield, we are starting to see these claims of a minimal bug experience being explored. Additionally, Bethesda's head of publishing, Pete Hines, sat down for an interview with GamesIndustry.biz to discuss the state of bugs within Starfield.

"We embrace chaos. We could make a safer, less buggy, less risky game if we wanted to. But what we try to lean into is player freedom. Yes, there's going to be some little things here and there where your companion might stand a little too close to you sometimes, yet the freedom you get, and the things that happen because of that, we absolutely love and embrace," said Hines

Hines added that "of course there are bugs", but asked if those bugs actually take away from the gamer's experience within the title. Hines continued and insinuated that if the gamer is still having consistent fun within the game, the bugs don't necessarily matter.

Overall, Starfield did release in better condition than other Bethesda titles, with many review websites/creators championing the game as one of the best titles Bethesda has ever released.

Buy at Amazon

Godfall - PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.90
$10.90$10.90$12.59
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$59.00
$59.00$69.99$59.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2023 at 5:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesradar.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags