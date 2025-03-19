All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Science, Space, & Robotics

NASA astronaut shares real-life video of Earth looking like the end of Interstellar

NASA astronaut Don Pettit has published a surreal video and photograph of Earth that resembles the ending of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA astronaut Don Petitt captured a stunning long exposure image from the ISS, resembling a scene from "Interstellar." The photo, taken from the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, shows star trails as the ISS travels at 14,500 mph over Earth, creating an awe-inspiring visual effect.

Space is a weird, beautiful, and terrifying place, but sometimes, it can produce some of the most awe-inspiring pieces of art, such as what veteran NASA astronaut Don Petitt just captured.

Petitt, who is stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has captured what looks like the ending of Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" when Cooper passes through the black hole and is spat out the other side into the fourth dimension. However, unlike Interstellar, this is completely real footage captured by a real-life astronaut.

So, what is it? Petitt set up his camera to perform a long exposure shot of the Earth out of the window of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule called Freedom. The long streaks seen in the image/video are star trails created as the ISS flies over the Earth at 14,500 mph.

As for the white blobs, those are lightning, and dotted, colored streaks seen running through the image/video are city lights. Capturing our planet from this perspective is only possible from the vantage point of the International Space Station, which has been orbiting Earth at an altitude of 250 miles above Earth's surface.

As for other ISS-related news, SpaceX recently transported the astronauts NASA assured us weren't stranded but had no other means of transportation back to Earth, finally back to Earth. These NASA astronauts were initially meant to stay aboard the ISS for a week, but the floating laboratory was their home for nine months.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

