NASA astronaut shares real-life video of Earth looking like the end of Interstellar

Space is a weird, beautiful, and terrifying place, but sometimes, it can produce some of the most awe-inspiring pieces of art, such as what veteran NASA astronaut Don Petitt just captured.

Petitt, who is stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has captured what looks like the ending of Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" when Cooper passes through the black hole and is spat out the other side into the fourth dimension. However, unlike Interstellar, this is completely real footage captured by a real-life astronaut.

So, what is it? Petitt set up his camera to perform a long exposure shot of the Earth out of the window of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule called Freedom. The long streaks seen in the image/video are star trails created as the ISS flies over the Earth at 14,500 mph.

As for the white blobs, those are lightning, and dotted, colored streaks seen running through the image/video are city lights. Capturing our planet from this perspective is only possible from the vantage point of the International Space Station, which has been orbiting Earth at an altitude of 250 miles above Earth's surface.

As for other ISS-related news, SpaceX recently transported the astronauts NASA assured us weren't stranded but had no other means of transportation back to Earth, finally back to Earth. These NASA astronauts were initially meant to stay aboard the ISS for a week, but the floating laboratory was their home for nine months.