All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Science, Space, & Robotics

SpaceX's offer to rescue stranded NASA astronauts early was rejected for 'political reasons'

SpaceX's offer to bring back NASA's 'stranded' astronauts was rejected by the Biden administration as the situation was turned into a 'political football'.

SpaceX's offer to rescue stranded NASA astronauts early was rejected for 'political reasons'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
Updated
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Barry Wilmore remain on the ISS after Boeing's Starliner failed to meet safety standards for their return. Initially planned for a week, their mission is extended until March 2025, with a return via SpaceX's Crew Dragon. SpaceX's early return offer was declined by the Biden administration for political reasons.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore were left "stranded" aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after Boeing's Starliner limped its way to the floating laboratory on June 5. The plan was to stay aboard the ISS for a week, but Williams and Butch are still yet to return to Earth - eight months later.

Skip to 1:22:47

Boeing's first astronaut mission to the ISS ended in failure when the Starliner capsule returned to Earth without the astronauts in September last year. The capsule that transported the two NASA astronauts to the ISS for an intended week-long stay endured helium leaks on its way to the ISS, and after an evaluation by NASA it was determined the capsule didn't meet safety standards for the return journey, resulting in both NASA astronauts having to stay aboard the ISS.

NASA doesn't officially consider the astronauts "stranded" but instead has extended the mission duration for a return sometime in March 2025 aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. However, new information has come to light from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he said that SpaceX offered to return both astronauts "early," but the Biden administration rejected this offer for "political reasons."

Musk explains that SpaceX's offer to transport the astronauts back to Earth early was rejected as the Biden administration didn't want "anyone who is supporting Trump [to] look good". Musk further adds the return date for Butch and Williams was intentionally pushed back past the inauguration date for aforementioned reason.

Photo of the Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console - Includes Xbox Wireless Controller
Best Deals: Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console - Includes Xbox Wireless Controller
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$499.99 USD
- $479 USD
Buy
$599.95 USD
$534.99 USD $634.95 USD
Buy
$649.96 CAD
- $649.96 CAD
Buy
$970.49 CAD
- $970.49 CAD
Buy
$499.99 USD
- $479 USD
Buy
$499.99 USD
- $479 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2025 at 9:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles