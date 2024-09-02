Astronauts detect mysterious 'pulsing' sound coming from spacecraft attached to ISS

US astronaut Barry Wilmore called NASA HQ to report a strange pulsing sound coming from Boeing's Starliner following the detection of several leaks.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) phoned home to report a mysterious sound coming from Boeing's Starliner capsule.

NASA astronaut Barry (Butch) Wilmore contacted NASA's ground crew on Saturday, informing them of a strange sound that was presumably coming from the Boeing's Starliner, which NASA recently deemed too dangerous to ferry the NASA astronauts it transported to the ISS back in June. Starliner arrived at the ISS in June with some leaks, which later turned into even more leaks and then the eventual ruling out by NASA as the designated method of transportation back to the surface of Earth.

Most importantly, the two astronauts initially intended to stay aboard the ISS for a week, but their stay will now span more than 200 days. Wilmore informed NASA that it was hearing a repeated sound that was described by a member of NASA's ground team as "almost like a sonar ping." Given the location of space, the mysterious sound has a somewhat automatic ominous nature, but unfortunately, the explanation will more likely than not be disappointingly ordinary.

Astronauts detect mysterious 'pulsing' sound coming from spacecraft attached to ISS 65161556
Open Gallery 2

As for what we know, Starliner is scheduled to depart from the ISS on September 6, and NASA astronauts Wilmore and Suni Williams will return no earlier than February 2025 with SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

"NASA and Boeing concluded a detailed Delta-Flight Test Readiness Review on Thursday, polling "go" to proceed with undocking of the uncrewed Starliner spacecraft no earlier than 6:04 p.m. EDT on Friday, Sept. 6, from the International Space Station, pending weather and operational readiness," writes NASA

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12-Core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$449.00
$449.00--
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$449.00
$449.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2024 at 6:57 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags