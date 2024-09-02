Astronauts detect mysterious 'pulsing' sound coming from spacecraft attached to ISS

US astronaut Barry Wilmore called NASA HQ to report a strange pulsing sound coming from Boeing's Starliner following the detection of several leaks.

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) phoned home to report a mysterious sound coming from Boeing's Starliner capsule.

NASA astronaut Barry (Butch) Wilmore contacted NASA's ground crew on Saturday, informing them of a strange sound that was presumably coming from the Boeing's Starliner, which NASA recently deemed too dangerous to ferry the NASA astronauts it transported to the ISS back in June. Starliner arrived at the ISS in June with some leaks, which later turned into even more leaks and then the eventual ruling out by NASA as the designated method of transportation back to the surface of Earth.

Most importantly, the two astronauts initially intended to stay aboard the ISS for a week, but their stay will now span more than 200 days. Wilmore informed NASA that it was hearing a repeated sound that was described by a member of NASA's ground team as "almost like a sonar ping." Given the location of space, the mysterious sound has a somewhat automatic ominous nature, but unfortunately, the explanation will more likely than not be disappointingly ordinary.

As for what we know, Starliner is scheduled to depart from the ISS on September 6, and NASA astronauts Wilmore and Suni Williams will return no earlier than February 2025 with SpaceX's Dragon capsule.