NASA confirms the fate of the two astronauts Boeing left stranded in space

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule will rescue astronauts left aboard the International Space Station by Boeing's failed Starliner spacecraft.

Published
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft transported two NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station (ISS) on June 5 with the goal of returning them a week later. However, that didn't go to plan.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams (left) and Barry "Butch" Wilmore (right) aboard the International Space Station
Prior to launch and upon arrival NASA and Boeing detected helium leaks on the Starliner spacecraft. Some leaks were detected before launch but were cleared by both NASA and Boeing, while additional leaks were detected throughout the journey and confirmed upon arrival. Since then NASA and Boeing have been gathering data on the Starliner situation and determining an attack plan to return Wilmore and Williams back to Earth.

After a lengthy analysis period NASA has determined there isn't enough concrete evidence to give the agency enough confidence to sign off on Starliner meeting all of the agency's rigorous safety and performance requirements that are designed to make astronauts as safe as possible during flight. Essentially, Starliner is too broken to fly and isn't a safe transportation method for the NASA astronauts.

NASA states in its blog post on its website that Starliner will return to Earth without the astronauts sometime in early September. As for the astronauts, both Wilmore and Williams will board a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, specifically Crew-9, which isn't scheduled to return to Earth until February next year at the earliest. Furthermore, this delay will mean the four-man Crew-8 capsule currently docked with the ISS will be the only emergency capsule available for the duration of the astronauts' stay.

NASA writes the Crew-8 capsule's cargo hold will be modified to accommodate Williams and Wilmore in the event of an emergency.

NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, space.com, skynews.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

