Video releases of China's new space station being pieced together in space

A video that used space-based sensors has been released demonstrating how China's Tiangong space station was put together piece by piece.

Published
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

China has recently pieced together its new three-module space station called the Tiangong space station, and now a company has shown the public how it was constructed.

HEO Robotics, an Australian-based company that focusses on using space-based sensors to image objects of interest within Earth's orbit has pointed those sensors at China's newly constructed Tiangong space station. The firm released a collection of images that were turned into a short video that showcases how each of the individual modules came together to form the new floating laboratory.

The firm released the video on August 30 on the platform formerly known as Twitter, X, and wrote, "Using our non-Earth imaging capability, we witnessed a story unfold over an 18-month timeframe. Each stage you see was verified with a photo taken from another satellite in space."

So, what are we looking at? The first module called the Tianhe core module can be seen first entering the frame and then being visited by the Tianzhou cargo vessels, along with the Shenzhou spacecraft that featured a crew. Next, two experiment modules called Wentian and Mengtian are added structure.

HEO Robotics writes on its website that it specializes in "defense, governments and commercial operators visually monitor space objects with our in-orbit flyby inspection technology."

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

