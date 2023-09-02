Video releases of China's new space station being pieced together in space

A video that used space-based sensors has been released demonstrating how China's Tiangong space station was put together piece by piece.

China has recently pieced together its new three-module space station called the Tiangong space station, and now a company has shown the public how it was constructed.

HEO Robotics, an Australian-based company that focusses on using space-based sensors to image objects of interest within Earth's orbit has pointed those sensors at China's newly constructed Tiangong space station. The firm released a collection of images that were turned into a short video that showcases how each of the individual modules came together to form the new floating laboratory.

The firm released the video on August 30 on the platform formerly known as Twitter, X, and wrote, "Using our non-Earth imaging capability, we witnessed a story unfold over an 18-month timeframe. Each stage you see was verified with a photo taken from another satellite in space."

So, what are we looking at? The first module called the Tianhe core module can be seen first entering the frame and then being visited by the Tianzhou cargo vessels, along with the Shenzhou spacecraft that featured a crew. Next, two experiment modules called Wentian and Mengtian are added structure.

HEO Robotics writes on its website that it specializes in "defense, governments and commercial operators visually monitor space objects with our in-orbit flyby inspection technology."